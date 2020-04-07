Omaha taps into Big Ten to hire next women's basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Omaha announced the hiring of Carrie Banks as the Mavericks' new women's basketball coach Tuesday.

Banks spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Ohio State.

"Carrie rose to the top of our applicant pool because of her depth of experience as a coach and recruiting," UNO athletic director Trev Alberts said. "She has done a terrific job as an assistant coach at Ohio State, and she is ready to lead her own team."

Banks helped land a top-five recruiting class in 2019, a group that helped Ohio State finish 22-11 this past season. She also spent three seasons at Northwestern.

Banks replaces Brittany Lange, who did not have her contract renewed.

