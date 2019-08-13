The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team will be playing two exhibition games against a pair of Division I opponents this coming season.
The Prairie Wolves will be at College of Charleston on Oct. 29, then almost two months later will travel for a road game at Wyoming on Dec. 28. The College of Charleston game will be an exhibition for both teams, while the Wyoming contest will count on the Cowboys' record but not for the Wolves.
NWU returns six of its top eight players from last year’s 27-2 team that was ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division III for all but one week of the regular season but fell in the second round of the national tournament.
Seniors Nate Schimonitz, Jack Hiller and Nate Bahe were starters on NWU’s national championship team in 2018.