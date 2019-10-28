Playing a Division I opponent with one of the highest scoring players in the country is an opportunity most NCAA Division III men’s basketball programs do not encounter often.
But Nebraska Wesleyan’s game at College of Charleston Tuesday (6 p.m. CDT) is an exhibition game for both schools. That’s why Prairie Wolves coach Dale Wellman is taking this more as a chance for his team to improve rather than the chance to post a signature win.
“All we’re focused on right now is making sure we’re ready to go when we play Saint John’s,” Wellman said last week at the NWU photo day.
NWU opens the season Nov. 8 against Saint John’s in what will likely be a clash of nationally-rated Division III teams in the first round of the Wisconsin-Superior Tournament. The Johnnies were 23-5 last season and reached the NCAA Division III national tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
NWU will be facing a College of Charleston team that brings back two starters from a team that went 24-9 a year ago, including 6-foot-3 senior guard Grant Riller who averaged 21.9 points and 4.1 assists per game. Riller has been tabbed as the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) preseason player of the year.
The Prairie Wolves bring back three starters – seniors Nate Schimonitz, Jack Hiller and Clay Reimers – from last year’s 27-2 team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation most of the season but was upset in the second round of the national tournament.
Schimonitz, Hiller and Nate Bahe were major contributors on NWU’s national championship team in 2018.