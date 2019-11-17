Nebraska Wesleyan’s 88-81 men’s basketball victory over Hardin-Simmons on Sunday afternoon at Snyder Arena was a hard-fought November win that the NCAA Division III No. 8 Prairie Wolves hope will pay dividends four months from now.
“This will push us to be a better team later in the season,” said 6-foot-2 senior guard Dylan Dirks, who contributed 19 points and five rebounds for the 4-0 Wolves.
“Last year we didn’t play a lot of games like this, and I think it hurt us when we ran into St. Thomas (Minnesota).”
With their team returning almost intact a year ago from the 2017-18 national championship squad, NWU was ranked No. 1 almost the entire season and was 26-1 heading into the NCAA Tournament, only to be upset at home by St. Thomas in the second round.
When NWU coach Dale Wellman put together the nonconference schedule, this was exactly the kind of game he had in mind.
“We wanted our guys to be challenged and to play someone with the talent and determination that they wouldn’t give up if they got down,” Wellman said. “Hardin-Simmons was all of that and more. I think we beat a good basketball team today.”
NWU (4-0) led 45-41 at halftime, only to see the Abilene, Texas, school (2-1) put together a 12-3 run to start the second half and take a 53-48 advantage on a fast-break layup by Keenan Holdman with 15:36 remaining in the game.
Wesleyan never trailed again after a layup by Nate Bahe off a drive and dish from Dirks broke a 59-59 tie with 10:31 left. Seconds later, the Cowboys’ leading scorer, 6-3 sophomore guard Kyle Brennon, left the game because of cramps and didn’t return.
Brennon finished with 16 points, while point guard Chris Barrett paced the Cowboys with 17.
The Prairie Wolves responded with a 20-5 run over the six minutes to take what seemed to be a comfortable 81-65 lead with 3:59 left. Nate Schimonitz who led four Wolves in double-figures with 26 points, had nine points in the spree, while Dirks contributed a three-pointer from the corner and converted a three-point play.
A starter as a freshman in 2016-17, Dirks is back in the starting line-up this season after two seasons of coming off the bench.
“It doesn’t matter if he starts or comes off the bench, Dylan is the type of kid who’s going to go out and really compete,” Wellman said. “He’s put time in the weight room and has gotten really strong, which helps him rebounding and playing defense inside against taller players.”
The Cowboys came roaring back and used a 14-1 spurt to narrow the deficit to 82-79 with 46 seconds left on a driving layup by Barrett. Bahe hit two free throws nine seconds later to increase the margin to five, then made 2-of-4 foul shots in two more trips to the line to make it 86-79 with 18.2 seconds remaining.
“I think our guys got a little demoralized for a while with Kyle (Brennon) out of the game, but they continue to fight and got back in the game,” said Cowboys coach Matt Brackett, whose team has been in eastern Nebraska since Friday. They practiced at both Creighton and Nebraska this weekend and attended both the Nebraska-Wisconsin football game and the Nebraska-South Dakota State basketball game
“We have some teams in our conference that play a very similar style offense as they (NWU) do, but we don’t see anybody who can put five scoring threats on the floor at one time like they can,” Brackett added. “They’re very tough to defend.”
NWU will look to avenge last season’s loss to St. Thomas when they meet the No. 15 Tommies in the opening round of the Chicago Midway Classic on Saturday.