NWU seniors heading into final regular season game in unfamiliar territory

There will be plenty to celebrate when the sixth-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team has its Senior Day festivities prior to its 4 p.m. regular-season finale Saturday at Snyder Arena against Loras in a battle of the top two teams in the American Rivers Conference standings.
Six of the eight seniors have been a part of the program all four years, a span in which the Prairie Wolves have compiled a 96-16 record with four regular-season conference championships (including this season) and the NCAA Division III national title in 2018.
With a win Saturday, they can tie last year’s senior class’ school record for wins during a four-year period.
The seniors, however, are coming into their showdown against the Duhawks (17-7, 10-5) in a very unfamiliar position. They saw their undefeated conference record evaporate after a shocking 86-59 loss at Simpson on Wednesday, the worst loss by NWU in more than four years.
NWU, 21-3 overall and 14-1 in the ARC, had its 11-game winning streak and a 20-game regular season conference string snapped. Still intact, however, are the 21-game home conference winning streak and 25 overall (counting conference tournament games). NWU is 48-4 in its last 52 home games.
It’s the worst loss Nate Schimonitz can remember in his basketball career spanning to when he started organized basketball at the age of 3.
“It was just a combination of things,” said Schimonitz, the 6-foot-4 senior point guard and former Creighton Prep Super-Stater who now averages 26.3 points per game after netting 21 at Simpson.
“It was evident from the start that they (Simpson) were much more ready to play than we were. Once the game got going, we missed some shots that we normally make,” Schimonitz said, referring to the 30.9% shooting from the field by the Prairie Wolves. “We let them dictate the tempo of the game.”
Even though NWU has the regular-season conference title clinched, a first-round bye in next week’s ARC Tournament secured and at least one more home game at Snyder Arena in Thursday’s semifinals locked up, Schimonitz says there’s still plenty riding on Saturday’s game.
NWU would like to host at least the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, and Schimonitz said winning the next three games would go a long way to making that happen.
Saturday’s game is also important in terms of momentum and regaining a positive, confident attitude heading into the postseason.
“Coming off a loss and with it being Senior Night and all, this should probably be the most focused we’ve been all year,” Schimonitz said.
Three of the senior starters with Schimonitz — 6-6 guard Jack Hiller (14.7 points per game), 6-3 forward Nate Bahe (10.1 PPG) and 6-2 forward Dylan Dirks (9.3 PPG) — all contributed to the national championship two years ago. They’ve all played more than 100 career games for the Wolves, while senior backup point guard Austin Hall has been in 98.
Clay Reimers, a 6-7 senior starter from Lincoln East who is at 13.2 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game, spent his first two years at Concordia before transferring to NWU prior to his junior season last year. Backup senior guard Cordell Gillingham came with Reimers from Concordia after the 2017-18 season.
“This has been a great group to work with, and I’m sure it’s going to be a little emotional on Saturday,” NWU coach Dale Wellman said. “Even though we know we’re playing again at home Thursday, Senior Day is always special, but especially for this group of guys who have accomplished so much in their careers.”