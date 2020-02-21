NWU seniors heading into final regular season game in unfamiliar territory

“It was just a combination of things,” said Schimonitz, the 6-foot-4 senior point guard and former Creighton Prep Super-Stater who now averages 26.3 points per game after netting 21 at Simpson.

“It was evident from the start that they (Simpson) were much more ready to play than we were. Once the game got going, we missed some shots that we normally make,” Schimonitz said, referring to the 30.9% shooting from the field by the Prairie Wolves. “We let them dictate the tempo of the game.”

Even though NWU has the regular-season conference title clinched, a first-round bye in next week’s ARC Tournament secured and at least one more home game at Snyder Arena in Thursday’s semifinals locked up, Schimonitz says there’s still plenty riding on Saturday’s game.

NWU would like to host at least the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, and Schimonitz said winning the next three games would go a long way to making that happen.

Saturday’s game is also important in terms of momentum and regaining a positive, confident attitude heading into the postseason.

“Coming off a loss and with it being Senior Night and all, this should probably be the most focused we’ve been all year,” Schimonitz said.