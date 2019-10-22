Losing at home last March in the second round of the NCAA Division III national tournament as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation and defending national champions is fueling the fire for the seven seniors on Nebraska Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team this season.
The fact the Division III title game for the 2019-20 campaign will be in Atlanta on April 5 during the NCAA Division I Final Four weekend (semifinals April 4; championship April 6) adds even more to that burning desire to make another run for a national title.
“We don’t need much more incentive than we already have,” said 6-foot-4 senior point guard Nate Schimonitz, a four-year starter and top returning scorer who was an All-American as a sophomore when he propelled NWU to the national crown in 2018.
“But having the national title game in Atlanta during the Final Four just tops it all off,” added the former Creighton Prep first-team Super-Stater. “That would be the coolest trip ever, something we definitely will be working for.”
NWU, which began practice Sunday and held its photo day Tuesday, has the pieces to make another run at a national championship. Coach Dale Wellman’s Prairie Wolves return four seniors who averaged double-figure points last season when NWU went 27-2. The team was ranked No. 1 for all but one week the entire season, only to have it abruptly end in a 70-58 loss to St. Thomas in the second round of the national tournament before a capacity home crowd at Snyder Arena.
“That stung because we felt we were one of the top three or four teams in the country last year and it was a tough way for our seniors to go out,” said Schimonitz, who averaged a team-high 16.5 points per game a year ago in earning first-team American Rivers Conference honors, despite battling a hamstring injury.
“You just never know when you might get another opportunity to host national tournament games like that.”
Two others who played prominent roles on the 2018 national title team, seniors Jack Hiller and Nate Bahe, also return for their senior seasons. Hiller, a 6-6 wing who missed part of last season with a broken foot, averaged 12 points a game, while the 6-3 Bahe netted an average of 10.4 per contest.
A third returning senior starter, 6-7 center Clay Reimers, averaged 10.9 points per game. The former Lincoln East standout comes back as the Wolves’ top returning rebounder (6.2 per game). Dylan Dirks, a 6-2 senior who shot 44 percent from three-point territory last season, came off the bench to average 7.3 points an outing.
While NWU brings back five of its top seven scorers from last year, replacing the rebounding, defense and ball distribution of graduated seniors Ryan Garver and Cooper Cook won’t be easy. They also combined to average 31 points and 13 rebounds.
Garver owns the school steals career record, while Cook has NWU’s career blocked shot mark.
“Their defense is going to be hard to replace,” Schimonitz said. “It will be a group effort where everyone will have to pick it up.”
NWU does not have the pressure of being defending national champions like last year’s squad, and Wellman doesn’t expect his team to be ranked No. 1 when the preseason national ratings come out later this month. The Wolves were No. 7 in the final rankings after the season last March.
“I could live with us not being ranked at all (preseason) and let our guys have a chip on their shoulder,” said Wellman, whose team is the preseason favorite in the ARC after winning the last three regular-season titles and last two postseason tournament crowns.
“I like our guys’ attitudes right now,” the coach added. “They’re focused and working hard, but they’re also playing loose.”
Briefly
Tough schedule: NWU opens the season with an exhibition at Division I College of Charleston on Tuesday, a trip made possible by NWU graduate and prominent Charleston, South Carolina, attorney Harry Huge.
The team will fly there on Sunday before holding a practice on Monday and taking in the city’s historical sites.
“We’re staying down in the historic district, and I’m not sure our guys are aware of everything that’s there,” Wellman said.
The College of Charleston contest will not count on the record of either team. NWU’s other Division I contest — at Wyoming on Dec. 28 — will count for the Cowboys but not for the Prairie Wolves.
The two Division I games, however, are not a priority for Wellman. There are early season contests against Saint John’s on Nov. 8 in the Wisconsin-Superior tournament (first game of the regular season) and St. Thomas (the team that ended NWU's season last March) on Nov. 23 in the Chicago Midway Classic.
Wellman said both Saint John’s and St. Thomas are top-10 caliber teams.
“We have a really challenging nonconference schedule, but with seven seniors who are very experienced, it’s something we felt would really prepare us for the conference season,” Wellman said.
NWU’s first home game is Nov. 16 against McMurry University.
Impressive freshmen: Wellman likes what he sees from three freshmen guards who could contribute this season – 6-2 Josh Rogers of Arvada (Colorado) West High School, 6-1 Connor Riekenberg from Lincoln East and 6-3 Tyler Unger of Aurora (Colorado) Grandview.
Rogers was the sixth-leading scorer last season in Colorado’s largest class (5A), averaging 20.6 points per game. He’s been slowed by a stress fracture this fall.
“He’s good,” Wellman said of Rogers. “He’s picked up our offense pretty quickly which is difficult for a freshman.”