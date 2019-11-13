{{featured_button_text}}
St. Thomas vs. Nebraska Wesleyan, 3.2

St. Thomas’s Burt Hedstrom (22) fouls Nebraska Wesleyan Nate Schimonitz (10) as he goes for a layup on March 2, 2019, during an NCAA Division III tournament game at Snyder Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska Wesleyan's Nate Schimonitz was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division III national player of the week after an impressive start to his season.

The senior averaged 29.5 points per game in two games last week, including a 32-point effort in the Prairie Wolves' win against Wisconsin-Superior.

Schimonitz also averaged 8.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.5 steals while shooting 63% from the field and 90% from the free-throw line.

Nebraska Wesleyan (2-0) will host two games this weekend. It will play McMurray (Texas) at 5 p.m. Saturday and Hardin-Simmons (Texas) on Sunday.

