NWU's offense makes up for defense in victory over Luther

The defensive intensity wasn’t at the level Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball coach Dale Wellman wanted from his Prairie Wolves.

NWU’s offense, however, made up for the deficiencies at the other end as the Wolves, ranked 10th in NCAA Division III, shot 52% from the field and senior point guard Nate Schimonitz had 22 points and eight assists in an 80-66 win over Luther at Snyder Arena on Saturday.

“We were coming off two great defensive games, and I wanted our guys in the right mentality going into this one because Luther is much improved this season,” said Wellman, whose team improved to 13-2 overall and a league-leading 6-0 in American Rivers Conference play. Luther slipped to 5-9 and 1-4 in conference games.

“We didn’t want our guys looking past them or sleepwalking through it, and at times it looked like that was what we were doing,” the coach added. “Fortunately we built a large enough lead (in the second half) and we executed very well offensively.”

Wellman, however, was pleased with the defensive effort in the first five minutes of the second half when the Wolves extended a 37-28 halftime lead to 48-31, going on an 11-0 run after the Norse’s Garrian Wade banked in a three-pointer to start the half.

