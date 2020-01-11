NWU's offense makes up for defense in victory over Luther

The defensive intensity wasn’t at the level Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball coach Dale Wellman wanted from his Prairie Wolves.
NWU’s offense, however, made up for the deficiencies at the other end as the Wolves, ranked 10th in NCAA Division III, shot 52% from the field and senior point guard Nate Schimonitz had 22 points and eight assists in an 80-66 win over Luther at Snyder Arena on Saturday.
“We were coming off two great defensive games, and I wanted our guys in the right mentality going into this one because Luther is much improved this season,” said Wellman, whose team improved to 13-2 overall and a league-leading 6-0 in American Rivers Conference play. Luther slipped to 5-9 and 1-4 in conference games.
“We didn’t want our guys looking past them or sleepwalking through it, and at times it looked like that was what we were doing,” the coach added. “Fortunately we built a large enough lead (in the second half) and we executed very well offensively.”
Wellman, however, was pleased with the defensive effort in the first five minutes of the second half when the Wolves extended a 37-28 halftime lead to 48-31, going on an 11-0 run after the Norse’s Garrian Wade banked in a three-pointer to start the half.
After that basket, Luther missed its next seven shots and were running possessions against NWU’s 3-2 zone down to the end of the shot clock before getting up an attempt.
Luther knocked down eight three-pointers in the final 14:40 and trimmed the margin to seven, 64-57, on a three by Wade from the corner with 4:10 left in the game. Wesleyan’s Jack Hiller answered with a three 20 seconds later, then Clay Reimers converted a three-point play on NWU’s next possession to make 70-57 with 3:22 showing.
The 6-foot-6 Hiller and 6-7 Reimers both finished with 18 points. Hiller, a senior guard, hit 4-of-9 threes, while Reimers, a senior from Lincoln East, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists. Nate Bahe also had eight boards to help NWU to a 36-23 rebounding advantage.
“We weren’t playing anywhere to our potential after the first five minutes of the second half,” said Hiller, who rolled his left ankle and had to be helped off the court with just over 14 minutes left in the game. He returned later in the second half and played, but was limping on it after the game.
“We want to get better and better every day, and we can’t play down to our competition, no matter who it is, if we want to be peaking for the postseason,” Hiller added.
Wade, Aarom Blumberg and Zach Randolph all scored 12 points to lead Luther. The Norse finished 14-of-32 from beyond the three-point arc (44%) and 23-of-51 overall from the field (45%).
NWU completes its three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Coe.