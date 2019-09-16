The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team is preseason No. 2 in the Street & Smith NCAA Division III national ratings recently released.
Ranked ahead of the Prairie Wolves is last season's national champion, Wisconsin-Oskhosh, the team NWU beat in the 2018 national title game.
NWU returns three starters and six of its top eight scorers from a 27-2 team last year that was ranked No. 1 most of the season before falling in the second round of the NCAA tournament to St. Thomas, which is preseason No. 8.
St. John's (Minnesota) is No. 3, followed by Oswego State, North Central (Illinois), Nichols, Trinity, St. Thomas and Monmouth.
Nate Schimonitz, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, is a Street & Smith first-team preseason All-American after averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game last season. Other returning starters are 6-7 senior center Clay Reimers, a Lincoln East graduate, and 6-6 senior guard Jack Hiller.
NWU opens the season with an exhibition game Oct. 29 at NCAA Division I College of Charleston. The Wolves play No. 3 St. John's on Nov. 8 in the Wisconsin-Superior tournament and No. 8 St. Thomas on Nov. 23 in the Chicago Midway Classic.