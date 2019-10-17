Three-time defending regular season conference champion Nebraska Wesleyan is the preseason favorite to retain its American Rivers Conference men’s basketball title, according to the coaches’ preseason poll released Thursday.
Entering its fourth year in the league under coach Dale Wellman, NWU received 63 points and seven of nine first place votes. Simpson had the other two first place votes and was second overall with 55 points, and Loras was third with 52.
The Prairie Wolves, conference tournament champion the last two years and NCAA Division III national champions in 2018, return six of its top eight scorers from last year’s 27-2 team. The Wolves were ranked No. 1 nationally almost the entire season before losing in the the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Four seniors – guards Nate Schimonitz, Jack Hiller and Nate Bahe and center Clay Reimers – all averaged in double figures a year ago. Schimonitz is a three-time first-team all-conference selection who’s also a preseason All-American.
NWU begins practice on Sunday before opening the season nine days later in an exhibition game at Division I College of Charleston on Oct. 29.
ARC men’s basketball coaches preseason poll:
1. Nebraska Wesleyan 63 pts.
2. Simpson 55
3. Loras 52
4. Wartburg 37
5. Dubuque 36
6. Coe 33
7. Central 22
8. Buena Vista 14
9. Luther 12