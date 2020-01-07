NWU playing first home basketball game in over a month vs. Simpson on Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The result was perhaps NWU’s best game since a 78-56 season-opening win over current No. 7 St. John’s on Nov. 8. Schimonitz led the way against Loras with 32 points after hitting his first seven shots from the field, and four teammates also scored in double figures.

Clay Reimers, a 6-7 senior from Lincoln East, registered his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guards Dylan Dirks and Jack Hiller scored 16 and 13, respectively. With senior Cordell Gillingham out sick, Connor Riekenberg, a freshman from Lincoln East, responded with a trio of three-pointers and 12 points off the bench.

Wesleyan shot 58% from the field in the win.

“When everyone is going like that is when we play our best basketball,” Schimonitz said. “One of the things I’m trying to focus on is getting more people involved offensively and not turning the ball over.”

NWU was better defensively against the Duhawks, getting out on three-point shooters in its 3-2 zone, limiting them to 6-for-18 shooting from beyond the arc. That’s been a point of emphasis in practice since the River Falls game.