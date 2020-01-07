NWU playing first home basketball game in over a month vs. Simpson on Wednesday

It’s been a mixed bag for the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team since its last home game way back on Dec. 4.
Nate Schimonitz had a career-high 39 points on Dec. 21 at Wisconsin-River Falls, but River Falls ruined the performance by hitting 18 of 30 three-pointers in an 84-82 victory over the Prairie Wolves, the No. 10 team this week in the NCAA Division III rankings.
NWU (11-2) picked up some valuable experience playing an NCAA Division I opponent in an 82-68 exhibition loss at Wyoming on Dec. 28. A winter storm, however, made the next day’s bus trip from Laramie to Lincoln an adventure as a seven-hour drive became a 13-hour white-knuckler with traffic slowed to a crawl along snow- and ice-covered Interstate 80 through western and south-central Nebraska.
It all seemed to come together for coach Dale Wellman’s Wolves this past Saturday with a 99-85 win at Loras in a game between the only two teams remaining with undefeated records in American Rivers Conference play. NWU is 4-0 in league play coming into Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Simpson (7-5, 1-2) at Snyder Arena.
“Those couple losses made everyone step back and refocus a little bit,” said Schimonitz, a 6-foot-4 senior who is averaging 26.9 points per game. “It showed us we need to come in and play a little harder than we had been.”
The result was perhaps NWU’s best game since a 78-56 season-opening win over current No. 7 St. John’s on Nov. 8. Schimonitz led the way against Loras with 32 points after hitting his first seven shots from the field, and four teammates also scored in double figures.
Clay Reimers, a 6-7 senior from Lincoln East, registered his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guards Dylan Dirks and Jack Hiller scored 16 and 13, respectively. With senior Cordell Gillingham out sick, Connor Riekenberg, a freshman from Lincoln East, responded with a trio of three-pointers and 12 points off the bench.
Wesleyan shot 58% from the field in the win.
“When everyone is going like that is when we play our best basketball,” Schimonitz said. “One of the things I’m trying to focus on is getting more people involved offensively and not turning the ball over.”
NWU was better defensively against the Duhawks, getting out on three-point shooters in its 3-2 zone, limiting them to 6-for-18 shooting from beyond the arc. That’s been a point of emphasis in practice since the River Falls game.
“We’ve really focused on getting out to shooters in the corner because that’s where our weaknesses have been against teams hitting a lot of threes on us,” Reimers said. “We’ve been extending the zone out to three-point range and getting proper closeouts on the shooters.”
NWU will need a strong defensive game against Simpson, which leads the conference in scoring (91.5 points per game average) and shoots 40% from beyond the three-point arc. The Storm’s leading scorer is 6-foot senior guard Conor Riordan, who is at 19.2 points per game, with 6-9 senior Adam Reiter not far behind at 17.8.