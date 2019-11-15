Nebraska Wesleyan’s men’s basketball schedule in November looks a lot like it might in March.
And that’s the way Prairie Wolves’ basketball coach Dale Wellman likes it as his undefeated team (2-0) plays its home opener this weekend, hosting a pair of Texas schools at Snyder Arena — McMurry (0-2) on Saturday at 5 p.m. and Hardin-Simmons (2-0) on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The NCAA Division III Tournament is played over the first three weekends in March with games on Fridays and Saturdays. Eighth-ranked Wesleyan is playing back-to-back nights the first four weekends in November to try to simulate that type of schedule.
In 2018, NWU thrived in that format, winning the national championship. Last season, NWU was ranked No. 1 almost the entire season before being knocked off at home by St. Thomas (Minnesota) in the second round.
The Wolves won the Merrill Thomas Classic last weekend at Wisconsin-Superior, taking out No. 12 Saint John’s (Minnesota) 78-56 on Nov. 8 before defeating host Wisconsin-Superior 87-51 in the championship last Saturday.
NWU is in the Chicago Midway Classic on Nov. 23-24 when the Wolves take on No. 15 St. Thomas in a rematch from the NCAA Tournament in the first round and either the University of Chicago or DePauw in the second game.
NWU returns home for the same back-to-back format for the 30th annual Snyder Classic over the Thanksgiving weekend for games against the University of Ozarks and Willamette.
“We really want to challenge our guys with tough back-to-back games here early, and they handled it well last weekend,” Wellman said. “It will be tough for us to play that well in a half the rest of the year as we did the second half against Saint John’s (Wesleyan outscored the Johnnies 56-31 after intermission). Then for us to come out and play a good game the next night against Wisconsin-Superior tells me they (the NWU players) were in the right mindset for that one.”
Senior point guard Nate Schimonitz earned NCAA Division III national player of the week honors with his two-game showing in Wisconsin. He had 26 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and six assists in the win over Saint John’s, complementing teammate Jack Hiller's 27 points on 6-of-7 three-point shooting.
Schimonitz was even more impressive against Wisconsin-Superior, hitting 14 of 18 shots and all four free-throw attempts to finish with 32 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.
“Schim couldn’t have had a better two games than that,” Wellman said of the 6-foot-4 point guard and former Creighton Prep Super-Stater. “He gets up for the big games, and that’s when he’s at his best. I wouldn’t trade him for another player in the country (in NCAA Division III).”
Schimonitz was more impressed with NWU’s 2-3 zone defense on the opening weekend than anything he did on offensively. Saint John’s led the nation in field-goal percentage last season but was held to 40.4% by the Prairie Wolves.
It was the first time in Wellman’s six seasons as NWU coach that his team has held back-to-back opponents under 60 points.
“No one was sure how we’d be defensively since we graduated our two best defensive players from last year,” Schimonitz said, referring to Ryan Garver (NWU’s career steals leader) and Cooper Cook (the school’s career blocked-shot leader).
“We have the potential to do really well if we continue to buckle down on the defensive end.”