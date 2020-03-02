NWU men hosting first two rounds of NCAA Division III tournament; play Webster first

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There wasn’t any drama about whether the No. 10 Prairie Wolves would be in the 64-team field for the third straight year at the watch party late Monday morning in the All-American Room above Snyder Arena, but some patience was required. NWU’s eight-team bracket was the last one revealed on the selection show, and as soon as their first-round opponent was revealed, the players began doing web searches on their phones to get more information.

Webster, winners of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC), enters NCAA play with a 12-game winning streak. The Gorloks are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014, and won their conference tournament title with a 121-112 victory over Greenville on Saturday.

“Webster is usually at the top of the SLIAC and Chris Bunch (the head coach) does a great job,” NWU coach Dale Wellman said. “They’re hot right now and they seem to be peaking at the right time. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”

When NWU won the title two years ago, all six NCAA tournament games were on the road. Last season when NWU hosted in front of capacity crowds at Snyder Arena, St. Thomas upset the top-ranked Prairie Wolves in the second round.

That’s Wesleyan last home loss after going 14-0 at home so far this season.