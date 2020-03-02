NWU men hosting first two rounds of NCAA Division III tournament; play Webster first

Nate Schimonitz said Monday his hamstring injury “is feeling a lot better.”
The fact that Nebraska Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team will be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III national tournament Friday and Saturday at Snyder Arena will probably hasten the healing process even more.
NWU (24-3), the 2018 national champions, faces Webster (19-8) in a first-round game Friday at 7:30 p.m. The 5 p.m. game Friday at Snyder Arena pits Washington University (20-5) against Bethany Lutheran (21-6).
The Friday winners will meet in a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday to determine who advances to the third round.
“I definitely want to be out there with these guys,” said Schimonitz, a national player-of-the-year candidate who injured his hamstring late in NWU’s American Rivers Conference Tournament semifinal win over Simpson on Thursday and missed the Wolves’ 76-50 victory against Coe on Saturday.
“I had treatment this morning and I’ll go through some more later this afternoon,” said the 6-foot-4 senior point guard who averages 26 points per game. “I’m walking a lot better on it and I’m able to shoot free throws, so I’m getting there. I’m just doing everything in my power to make sure I can get out there (on the court) at some point this weekend.”
You have free articles remaining.
There wasn’t any drama about whether the No. 10 Prairie Wolves would be in the 64-team field for the third straight year at the watch party late Monday morning in the All-American Room above Snyder Arena, but some patience was required. NWU’s eight-team bracket was the last one revealed on the selection show, and as soon as their first-round opponent was revealed, the players began doing web searches on their phones to get more information.
Webster, winners of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC), enters NCAA play with a 12-game winning streak. The Gorloks are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014, and won their conference tournament title with a 121-112 victory over Greenville on Saturday.
“Webster is usually at the top of the SLIAC and Chris Bunch (the head coach) does a great job,” NWU coach Dale Wellman said. “They’re hot right now and they seem to be peaking at the right time. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
When NWU won the title two years ago, all six NCAA tournament games were on the road. Last season when NWU hosted in front of capacity crowds at Snyder Arena, St. Thomas upset the top-ranked Prairie Wolves in the second round.
That’s Wesleyan last home loss after going 14-0 at home so far this season.
As seniors, "we don’t want our careers to end at home the same way our season ended last year,” Schimonitz said. “I know our home crowd will come ready to go, and that’s going to give us a lot of energy.”
Third-round games are also at home sites on March 14, and a possible matchup for the Wolves could be North Central (Illinois), which is led by former NWU coach Todd Raridon.
The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be in Fort Wayne, Indiana, March 20 and 21. The national championship game is slated for April 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the same weekend as the men’s Division I Final Four at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium.