NWU men hoping that century-mark scoring is here for the rest of the season

They hope the triple-digit efforts are just beginning as NWU makes the turn for the second half of the American Rivers Conference regular-season schedule. The defending conference champions take an 8-0 league record into a home game Saturday against Wartburg at 7 p.m. at Snyder Arena.

“It seems like we just haven’t gotten over that 100-point mark as much this season,” said Schimonitz, a 6-foot-4 point guard who was 14-of-15 from the field at Central and finished with 34 points. He’s now fourth in the nation in scoring at 27.1 per game. It was his sixth game of 30 or more points this season.

“It (going over 100 points) was more typical of our team the last three years, and to see that happen hopefully gives everyone confidence and just reemphasizes that we have a lot of guys on this team who can score.”

For his efforts, Schimonitz was named the conference player of the week for the fourth time this season and landed a spot on the national NCAA Division III team of the week for the second time. The national player of the year candidate and former Creighton Prep Super-Stater is shooting just under 60% from the field for the season and 82% from the free-throw line while also leading the team in assists (82) and steals (31).