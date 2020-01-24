NWU men hoping that century-mark scoring is here for the rest of the season

For Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball seniors and four-year starters Nate Schimonitz and Jack Hiller, last Saturday at Central was like the good old days.
The Prairie Wolves, 15-2 and ranked No. 10 nationally in NCAA Division III, exploded for a 115-69 road win, a game in which NWU shot 71.2% from the field.
While this season’s Wolves are still plenty potent offensively, averaging 88 points per game and with three games over the century mark, they're not quite lighting up the scoreboard at this point like their previous three teams.
When Schimonitz and Hiller were freshmen in 2016-17, NWU was above 100 points in nine games and averaged 93.4 per game running coach Dale Wellman’s Princeton offense. In the national championship season of 2017-18, Wesleyan averaged 95.5 points an outing, had eight games of 100 points or more and three others in which they scored 99.
A year ago, the Prairie Wolves blew past 100 points six times and averaged 90.2 points.
They hope the triple-digit efforts are just beginning as NWU makes the turn for the second half of the American Rivers Conference regular-season schedule. The defending conference champions take an 8-0 league record into a home game Saturday against Wartburg at 7 p.m. at Snyder Arena.
“It seems like we just haven’t gotten over that 100-point mark as much this season,” said Schimonitz, a 6-foot-4 point guard who was 14-of-15 from the field at Central and finished with 34 points. He’s now fourth in the nation in scoring at 27.1 per game. It was his sixth game of 30 or more points this season.
“It (going over 100 points) was more typical of our team the last three years, and to see that happen hopefully gives everyone confidence and just reemphasizes that we have a lot of guys on this team who can score.”
For his efforts, Schimonitz was named the conference player of the week for the fourth time this season and landed a spot on the national NCAA Division III team of the week for the second time. The national player of the year candidate and former Creighton Prep Super-Stater is shooting just under 60% from the field for the season and 82% from the free-throw line while also leading the team in assists (82) and steals (31).
The 6-6 Hiller also cut loose at Central, going for 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting overall and 5-of-8 from beyond the three-point arc. He’s been playing on a sprained ankle, but still has managed to raise his season scoring average to 16.1 points per game and his three-point accuracy to over 40% (51-of-125). His 51 threes lead the conference.
Before the Central game, “Coach (Wellman) said, ‘Let’s have some fun, let’s put the ball in the hoops, get back to who we are and start getting ready to peak at the end of the year,'” Hiller said.
“It’s finally coming back around,” Hiller added about his three-point shot. “Just getting in the gym and getting shots up, then knowing my teammates have confidence in me to shoot when I’m open has really helped.”
Senior Clay Reimers, NWU’s tallest player at 6-7, gives the Wolves flexibility to step out and knock down three-pointers. But the Lincoln East graduate has been doing most of his work inside recently, then passing the ball out to open shooters if the defense collapses on him. Reimers had eight assists to go with 15 points and eight rebounds at Central.
“I think it’s a good spot for me where I can see the floor and get the ball out to the open shooters,” said Reimers, who averages 12.5 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game. “It definitely puts me in contention for offensive rebounds down on the block or at least get my hand on the ball or tip it out to a teammate.”
Wellman was probably as pleased with the Wolves’ defense last Saturday as he was with the 115 points. Hiller had a game-high six steals from his wing position in NWU’s 3-2 zone, part of 13 overall for the team. Wesleyan forced 18 Central turnovers and held it to 42% shooting from the field.
“We talked about getting more deflections and being more active with our hands, and I thought our guys did that,” Wellman said. “They started flying around more on defense, being more aggressive, and I thought that fed into our offense.”