NWU holding NCAA tournament annoucement watch party Monday

The public is invited to a Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball watch party Monday morning to view the live announcement of the 64-team NCAA Division III national tournament bracket.

The watch party will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the All-American room overlooking Snyder Arena. The No. 10 Prairie Wolves (24-3) clinched their third straight national tournament berth by defeating Coe 76-50 Saturday night in the American Rivers Conference tournament finals.

NWU won the national championship in 2018 before falling in the second round of last year’s tournament at home. Wesleyan is a strong candidate to once again be one of the 16 host sites for first and second round games on Friday and Saturday.