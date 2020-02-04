NWU can earn a share of ARC regular-season title with win at Coe on Wednesday

There are still three weeks left in the regular season, but the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team is quickly closing in on the hardware portion of the schedule.

Thanks to an 11-0 start in American Rivers Conference play, the seventh-ranked Prairie Wolves (18-2) can clinch a share of the regular-season title with a win at second-place Coe on Wednesday. Coe, 12-7 overall, is 7-3 in league play and owns a four-game winning streak since an 82-76 loss at Wesleyan on Jan. 15.

The Kohawks gave NWU its stiffest conference challenge in that contest, leading by as many as five points in the later stages of the second half. Clay Reimers hit a basket with two minutes left to give NWU a 78-76 lead, then Nate Schimonitz finished his 31-point night by hitting a fadeaway 17-footer with 7.9 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

NWU is on an eight-game winning streak since an 84-82 loss at Wisconsin-River Falls on Dec. 21. Besides playing for conference honors the next few weeks, the Wolves will also be trying to bolster their NCAA Division III national tournament résumé as they look to be a first- and second-round host for the second straight year.