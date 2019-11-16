There was no national player-of-the-week jinx for Nate Schimonitz on Saturday.
The preseason All-America candidate followed up his huge season-opening weekend with 35 points and 10 assists in leading NCAA Division III No. 8 Nebraska Wesleyan to a 108-86 men’s basketball victory over McMurry in the Prairie Wolves’ home opener at Snyder Arena.
In wins over Saint John’s (Minnesota) and Wisconsin-Superior last weekend, the former Creighton Prep first-team Super-Stater had 58 points in the two games combined to earn national honors.
“Everything’s working pretty well right now,” said Schimonitz, a 6-foot-4 senior whose 18 first-half points propelled the Prairie Wolves (3-0) to a 59-38 halftime lead.
“I’m attacking the basket and getting those shots to fall,” added Schimonitz, who finished 13-of-18 from the field and 8-of-10 at the free-throw line. He was 1-of-3 from beyond the three-point arc.
”I’d like to make a couple more jump shots, but that will come."
Schimonitz, an All-American as a sophomore when he helped Nebraska Wesleyan win the national championship, has had to battle through a knee injury and hamstring issues the past two seasons.
“Schim’s healthy now, so nothing surprises us (as a coaching staff) because we see this every day in practice,” Nebraska Wesleyan coach Dale Wellman said. “He plays his best in the big games, and he has the ability to make everyone around him better.”
Three other Prairie Wolves also scored in double figures. Jack Hiller, a 6-6 senior wing, had 21 points and 10 rebounds, hitting 7-of-10 shots from the field and going 5-for-8 from three-point territory.
Clay Reimers, a 6-7 senior from Lincoln East, chipped in 18 points and 6-2 senior Nate Bahe added 15. Khalil Butler came off the bench to lead a balanced McMurry (0-3) attack with 14 points.
The Prairie Wolves shot 60% from the field, including 13-for-29 (44.8%) on three-pointers.
Nebraska Wesleyan will be back at Snyder Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m. to face another Texas opponent -- Hardin-Simmons (2-0). The Cowboys are led by 6-3 sophomore guard Kyle Brennon (24 points-per-game average) and 6-10 sophomore Trey Woolridge (11.5 ppg).
“They’ll be bigger and just as athletic as McMurry,” Wellman said about Hardin-Simmons. “It will be a challenge for our guys.”