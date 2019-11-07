Eighth-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan isn’t easing into the new men’s basketball season.
The Prairie Wolves, who lost an exhibition 91-67 at Division I College of Charleston on Oct. 29, will open the campaign for real against NCAA Division III No. 12 St. John’s (Minnesota) on Friday at the two-day Merrill Thompson Classic in Superior, Wisconsin.
Coach Dale Wellman's Wolves, the preseason favorite to defend their American Rivers Conference title, bring back three starters and four senior double-figure scorers from its 27-2 team a year ago that was ranked No. 1 nearly the entire season before being upset in the second round of the national tournament.
Three of those seniors were major contributors on the Prairie Wolves’ 2018 national championship team – 6-4 point guard Nate Schimonitz (16.5 points per game average), 6-6 wing Jack Hiller (12 PPG) and 6-3 guard Nate Bahe (10.4 PPG). Another senior, 6-7 post Clay Reimers (10.9 PPG), is also a returning starter.
Hiller had 19 points in last week’s exhibition.
St. John’s returns four starters from a 23-5 team that was knocked off in the first round of the national tournament. Three of those starters back averaged double-figures last season – Jubie Alade (13.1), Lucas Walford (11.5) and Zach Hanson (10.9).