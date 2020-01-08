No. 4 Hastings knocks off No. 1 Concordia in clash of GPAC unbeatens

The fourth-ranked Hastings women's basketball team won a battle of conference unbeatens Wednesday, upending No. 1 Concordia 66-59 in Hastings.

The Broncos held on after an 11-point halftime lead and improved to 18-0 overall and 10-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia (14-2, 9-1) was held to 37% shooting and a season-low point total. The Bulldogs came into the game averaging 96 points a game.

Gabby Grasso led a balanced Hastings attack with 15 points. Sophia Pankratz added 14 points and Kaitlyn Schmit 12, all during a second-quarter run.

Hastings forced 25 turnovers and held Concordia's Philly Lammers to 11 points, three below her team-leading average, on 5-for-15 shooting. Grace Barry had 17 points to lead Concordia.

Trailing 31-29 in the second quarter, Hastings went on a 13-0 run and took a 42-31 lead into halftime. Schmit had the first eight of those points and 12 of the 13. She was fouled on a three-pointer for a four-point play, hit another three-pointer, and later capped the spree with a third three-pointer in a span of 4 minutes, 11 seconds.

Hastings opened up a 50-35 lead on Shandra Farmer's bucket and led by as many as 17 points in the second half before Concordia closed it to five on Taylor Farrell's basket with 58 seconds left in the game.

