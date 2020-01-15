Newly ranked Bluejays lose at Georgetown

WASHINGTON — Omer Yurtseven had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 19 points and Georgetown beat No. 25 Creighton 83-80 on Wednesday night.

The Hoyas (12-6, 2-3 Big East) went on a 13-2 run early in the second half and never looked back as coach Patrick Ewing picked up his first win over the Bluejays in five tries.

Georgetown, a three-point favorite, snapped a five-game losing streak to Creighton and beat a ranked opponent for the second time this season.

Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays (13-5, 2-3) with 20 points while Denzel Mahoney added 19 off the bench. Creighton lost for the first time this season when scoring at least 70 points (12-1).

Creighton trailed by as many as nine at 70-61 but used an 8-0 run capped off by Mitch Ballock's three-pointer to cut the deficit to 70-69.

Georgetown held a 41-29 advantage on the glass to make up for a big difference in three-point shooting. Creighton made 13 of 32 shots from deep while the Hoyas were just 5-for-15. Zegarowski only connected from deep, making 6 of 11 three-pointers and finishing 6-for-15 overall.

Yursteven had his ninth double-double of the season.