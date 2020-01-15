Nebraska Wesleyan tested, but Schimonitz's 31 points, Reimers' big plays keep ARC streak going

Nebraska Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team probably would’ve preferred a little more offensive balance around Nate Schimonitz and a little more defensive intensity in the first 36 minutes of Wednesday night’s game against Coe.
But when the NCAA Division III No. 11 Prairie Wolves needed it, they got it.
Schimonitz finished with a game-high 31 points, but Clay Reimers rose up in the clutch for seven points in the final 4:40. Defensively, NWU limited the Kohawks to two points in the last 4:21, an effort that helped produce an 82-76 win, the Wolves’ 19th straight American Rivers Conference regular-season victory at Snyder Arena.
“I don’t want to have another game like that, but we needed one where we’re down in the last 4 or 5 minutes and we had to do all the right things to get stops and make big shots,” said NWU coach Dale Wellman, whose Prairie Wolves (14-2 overall, 7-0 in the ARC) trailed 72-67 with just over 7 minutes left.
“It’s been awhile since we’ve had that,” the coach added. “I’d rather play from the lead and play good defense from the start, but in this league, that’s not going to happen all the time. We needed something like this to help this team grow.”
A fade-away 12-foot jumper by Schimonitz started NWU’s game-ending 15-4 run with 6:22 remaining before a dunk by Reimers off an assist from Schimonitz made it a one-point game. Reimers, a 6-foot-7 senior from Lincoln East, threw down another dunk off an offensive rebound to put Wesleyan in front 75-74 with 3:28 remaining.
Reimers, who ended up with 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, later broke a 76-76 tie with an off-balance, left-handed hook from point-blank range in the lane with 1:16 remaining.
“I got turned around a little bit, so I was just trying to locate the rim and put it up there,” Reimers said of the tie-breaking basket. “I was just hoping to give everyone else the opportunity to get an offensive rebound, and it just happened to go in.”
NWU was clinging to the 78-76 lead when the Wolves’ Jack Hiller missed a three-pointer with 27 seconds left and Coe (8-7, 3-3) lost the rebound out of bounds. Schimonitz, a 6-4 senior point guard and former Creighton Prep Super-Stater, made the Kohawks pay for the extra possession by sinking a 17-foot fade-away with 7.9 seconds showing as the shot clock ran out, extending the margin to four.
Hiller produced the final score with a steal and a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds left.
“That’s not a shot I want to take a lot, and it’s kind of going out of basketball, but it’s really all I had at that point,” Schimonitz said about his final basket. “If they play good defense and don’t allow me to drive, I’ll take that as a last resort.”
Schimonitz’s last shot closed out a 13-of-20 shooting performance that saw him go to the basket hard and finish but also knock down three three-pointers. Both teams finished at 50% or better from the field; NWU was 31-of-61 and Coe ended up 29-of-58 against mainly a 3-2 zone from the Wolves.
The Kohawks knocked down 11 three-pointers from six different players, but also got 6-6 senior Austin Roth established inside for 27 points.
“Coe plays a lot of zone, that’s what they see in practice, so I wasn’t surprised at how well they executed offensively,” Wellman said. “We talked a lot about defending the three-point line, and we didn’t do a good job of that most of the game. We made some adjustments and did a better job of it late.”