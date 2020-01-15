Nebraska Wesleyan tested, but Schimonitz's 31 points, Reimers' big plays keep ARC streak going

Reimers, who ended up with 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, later broke a 76-76 tie with an off-balance, left-handed hook from point-blank range in the lane with 1:16 remaining.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I got turned around a little bit, so I was just trying to locate the rim and put it up there,” Reimers said of the tie-breaking basket. “I was just hoping to give everyone else the opportunity to get an offensive rebound, and it just happened to go in.”

NWU was clinging to the 78-76 lead when the Wolves’ Jack Hiller missed a three-pointer with 27 seconds left and Coe (8-7, 3-3) lost the rebound out of bounds. Schimonitz, a 6-4 senior point guard and former Creighton Prep Super-Stater, made the Kohawks pay for the extra possession by sinking a 17-foot fade-away with 7.9 seconds showing as the shot clock ran out, extending the margin to four.

Hiller produced the final score with a steal and a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds left.

“That’s not a shot I want to take a lot, and it’s kind of going out of basketball, but it’s really all I had at that point,” Schimonitz said about his final basket. “If they play good defense and don’t allow me to drive, I’ll take that as a last resort.”