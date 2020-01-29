Nebraska Wesleyan sizzles in second half for season's second win over Buena Vista

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team scored at least 95 points for third consecutive game, defeating Buena Vista 97-80 on Thursday in Storm Lake, Iowa.

It was a key win for the No. 9 Prairie Wolves (17-2), keeping their American Rivers Conference record perfect at 10-0. Buena Vista (15-3), which entered the game in second place in the league, fell to 6-3, with two of those losses to NWU.

Nebraska Wesleyan piled up 55 second-half points on 61% shooting from the field, and finished at 58% for the game.

Clay Reimers shot 11-for-12 on field goals and led NWU with 26 points. Nate Schimonitz and Jack Hiller had 19 points apiece, and Nate Bahe added 15. Schimonitz had 12 of Nebraska Wesleyan's 27 assists.

The Beavers led 43-42 at halftime. In the teams' first meeting in December, NWU led by three at halftime before pulling away for a 13-point win. On Thursday, the Prairie Wolves took a 44-43 lead on Reimers' layup 13 seconds into the second half and never trailed again, leading by as many as 22 points.

