The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team hung with College of Charleston in the first half of an exhibition Tuesday night.
But it couldn't gain any traction on the Cougars after the intermission.
Jack Hiller netted a game-high 19 points and Nate Schimonitz added 16, but the Prairie Wolves fell 91-67 in their first live action of the season at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.
Nebraska Wesleyan shot a modest 40% from the field but only made 8-of-30 from three-point distance. Charleston shot 54.3% from the field and connected on 13 of 28 (56.4%) long-distance attempts.
The Cougars led 43-32 at halftime.
Hiller scored 14 of his points in the first half, when he shot 4-of-7 from the field and sank 3 of 6 three-pointers.
NWU opens the regular season Nov. 8 against Saint John’s in the first round of the Wisconsin-Superior Tournament, which will likely be a clash of a pair of nationally rated Division III teams.