Nebraska Wesleyan finds groove in second half behind defensive spark

Nebraska Wesleyan’s offense exploded for 57 points in the second half, but it was the 3-2 zone defense that was the game-changer against the University of the Ozarks on Friday night at Snyder Arena.
NWU hounded the Eagles into 14 second-half turnovers, which helped spark the Prairie Wolves’ transition game. That’s what turned a tight one-point game at halftime into a 95-70 men’s basketball victory for the NCAA Division III, No. 8 Wolves in the 31st annual Snyder Classic.
“It was mostly just about effort,” said senior guard Dylan Dirks, who led four NWU players in double figures with 22 points.
“We made a few adjustments, but we just had to be more active and vocal defensively,” Dirks added. “Once we picked up our intensity defensively and got after them, we started getting better offensive possessions in transition.”
It was a game of runs in the first half as Ozarks scored the first six points of the contest, then NWU (6-1) answered with 13 straight after coach Dale Wellman called a timeout. The Eagles responded with an 8-0 run to regain the lead 14-13.
A 16-3 flurry put NWU in control 34-24 with four minutes left in the half, only to see Ozarks (3-3) score the final nine points of the half. A three-pointer by the Eagles’ Cody Winston with two seconds left before intermission cut NWU’s lead to 38-37 at the break.
“We’ve been kind of front-runners defensively so far this season,” Wellman said. “When things are going well, we’re talking, moving around and active. If we have a couple bad possessions, we’re like deer in the headlights and we get down on ourselves.”
The defensive lapses disappeared in the first seven minutes of the second half when Wesleyan opened with a decisive 25-4 spurt, which began with a three-point play by Nate Schimonitz and a three-pointer from the right wing by Dirks.
A three-pointer from the right wing from Schimonitz, a 6-foot-4 point guard, ended the run and put NWU in front 63-41 with 13:25 left in the game.
Schimonitz had 12 of his 20 points in the second half. Jack Hiller finished with 18 and 6-7 Lincoln East graduate Clay Reimers had 10 points to go with his team-high seven rebounds.
“We practice transition all the time,” Wellman said. “We have five guys who can get a defensive rebound, put the ball down and go. Our philosophy is clean and fast, and I think we saw that in the second half.”
Ethan Bowman came off the bench and nailed 7-of-9 three-pointers en route to 22 points for Ozarks. After the Eagles hit 6 of 11 threes in the first half, they managed to net just 3-of-11 in the final 20 minutes.
NWU suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday, falling to No. 15 St. Thomas 82-63, the same team that ended the Prairie Wolves’ season last March in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“We learned a lot last weekend,” Wellman said. “We’ve been down in every first half this year, and we just have to come out with the right mentality. And it has to be a defensive mentality first, and once our guys realize that, our offense will start turning the corner.”
NWU closes out the Snyder Classic at 5 p.m. Saturday against Willamette. Buena Vista defeated Willamette 96-73 in the first game Friday.
