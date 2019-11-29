Nebraska Wesleyan finds groove in second half behind defensive spark

“We’ve been kind of front-runners defensively so far this season,” Wellman said. “When things are going well, we’re talking, moving around and active. If we have a couple bad possessions, we’re like deer in the headlights and we get down on ourselves.”

The defensive lapses disappeared in the first seven minutes of the second half when Wesleyan opened with a decisive 25-4 spurt, which began with a three-point play by Nate Schimonitz and a three-pointer from the right wing by Dirks.

A three-pointer from the right wing from Schimonitz, a 6-foot-4 point guard, ended the run and put NWU in front 63-41 with 13:25 left in the game.

Schimonitz had 12 of his 20 points in the second half. Jack Hiller finished with 18 and 6-7 Lincoln East graduate Clay Reimers had 10 points to go with his team-high seven rebounds.

“We practice transition all the time,” Wellman said. “We have five guys who can get a defensive rebound, put the ball down and go. Our philosophy is clean and fast, and I think we saw that in the second half.”

Ethan Bowman came off the bench and nailed 7-of-9 three-pointers en route to 22 points for Ozarks. After the Eagles hit 6 of 11 threes in the first half, they managed to net just 3-of-11 in the final 20 minutes.