Nebraska Wesleyan clinches tie for ARC men's basketball title with road win

Seventh-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan trailed after 20 minutes, then turned it on in the second half to defeat Coe 84-78 in men's basketball Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Prairie Wolves (19-2) won their ninth straight game and clinched a share of the American Rivers Conference title at 12-0, with four games remaining.
Coe (12-8, 7-4 ARC) had given NWU a tough test in the Jan. 15 game in Lincoln, also losing by six points, 82-76. On Wednesday, Nate Schimonitz shot 13-for-21 from the field for a game-high 33 points to lead the Wolves. Clay Reimers added 14 points and Nate Bahe 12.
NWU shot 56.7% from the field — 63.6% in the second half — to continue a recent run of offensive efficiency.
Coe, which led 33-32 at halftime, shot 53.6% in the second half as the teams combined for 97 points in the final 20 minutes.
Coe led 48-44 with 13:41 to play, but the Wolves took the lead 49-48 on Jack Hiller's three-pointer and never trailed again.
Coe fell to third in the conference standings behind 8-4 Loras.