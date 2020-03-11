Limback finds more joy in coaching NAIA tourney team than playing for one as Concordia looks to build on recent success

"I felt that's when our mindset really started was December of last season and then we come into this season, I felt like the team was hungry again," said Limback, who played for Grant Schmidt, the most successful coach in Concordia program history. "We went through some hot streaks and cold streaks like a lot of teams, but I don't think this team has ever wavered on its goals and what it wanted to accomplish."

The Bulldogs are riding a hot streak into the tournament. They haven't lost since Feb. 8, and their biggest win of the season came last week at the Corn Palace, home to Dakota Wesleyan. It's not an easy place to win a game, but the Bulldogs grinded out a victory.

At the time, they didn't know if they had a choice. A loss in the GPAC Tournament would have left the Bulldogs' season in limbo and in the hands of the selection committee.

"We went into that tournament with the mindset that we had to win it to get to the national tournament; whether that was the case or not, we'll never know," Limback said. "We want to have the mindset like we did in the GPAC Tournament, where it's like we have to win these games and you have to come with an edge, because everyone out here is really talented and really good, and it's going to come down a lot of times to who wants it the most and your focus and execution."