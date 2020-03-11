Limback finds more joy in coaching NAIA tourney team than playing for one as Concordia looks to build on recent success

Ben Limback played for Concordia and was part of three NAIA Tournament teams.
That was a special time.
This is more special.
On March 4, Limback got a chance to watch his team celebrate clinching an NAIA Tournament berth with a 68-66 win against Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota. This time, it was from the view of a coach.
"It's honestly times 10, which I never thought was possible when you're a player," said Limback, who is in seventh season as Concordia men's basketball coach. "You're thinking that this is so awesome. But as a coach you get to see everyone enjoy it and that's such a special thing."
Concordia is in the NAIA Division II field for the first time in 15 years. The Bulldogs (24-9) will play No. 5 Ottawa (27-6) at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A seven-game win streak is fueling the Bulldog run. They have sort of played with their backs to the wall.
You have free articles remaining.
But this run has been in the making for nearly 14 months. Two Decembers ago, the Bulldogs were in last place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They recovered to finish eighth and reach the GPAC Tournament.
Limback said the turning point came when players started embracing the team concept.
"I felt that's when our mindset really started was December of last season and then we come into this season, I felt like the team was hungry again," said Limback, who played for Grant Schmidt, the most successful coach in Concordia program history. "We went through some hot streaks and cold streaks like a lot of teams, but I don't think this team has ever wavered on its goals and what it wanted to accomplish."
The Bulldogs are riding a hot streak into the tournament. They haven't lost since Feb. 8, and their biggest win of the season came last week at the Corn Palace, home to Dakota Wesleyan. It's not an easy place to win a game, but the Bulldogs grinded out a victory.
At the time, they didn't know if they had a choice. A loss in the GPAC Tournament would have left the Bulldogs' season in limbo and in the hands of the selection committee.
"We went into that tournament with the mindset that we had to win it to get to the national tournament; whether that was the case or not, we'll never know," Limback said. "We want to have the mindset like we did in the GPAC Tournament, where it's like we have to win these games and you have to come with an edge, because everyone out here is really talented and really good, and it's going to come down a lot of times to who wants it the most and your focus and execution."
The seven-game winning streak has been sparked by defense and three-point shooting. The Bulldogs rank in the top 10 nationally in both categories. Seniors Brevin Sloup (first-team all-GPAC) and Tanner Shuck and sophomore Carter Kent (second-team all-GPAC) have been leading the charge.
For guys like Sloup and Shuck, they're playing their final games in a Concordia uniform. For the others, Limback hopes this is the start of something big.
"They're (freshmen and sophomores) already talking about they want to make it all four years type thing," the coach said. "I think the goal is to embrace and enjoy every moment because you don't know if it's going to be your last time here. But then have the expectation that this won't be the last and create a culture that this is the standard now. I think this is a big step for the program, but certainly we want it to continue to be the norm."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.