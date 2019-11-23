The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team was outscored by 15 points in the second half and lost to a team the Prairie Wolves have a grudging familiarity with Saturday at the Midway Classic in Chicago.
No. 15 St. Thomas (Minnesota), the team that knocked out NWU in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament last season, won 82-63 Saturday. The No. 8 Prairie Wolves had entered the game 4-0.
St. Thomas (3-1) made three-pointers on four straight possessions in the second half and went on to outscore NWU 47-32 in the final 20 minutes. The Tommies finished 19-for-39 on three-pointers.
You have free articles remaining.
NWU, which shot a season-low 44.4% from the field, had four scorers in double figures: Nate Schimonitz (16 points), Jack Hiller (12), Clay Reimers (12) and Nate Bahe (10). Hiller passed 1,000 career points Saturday.
The Prairie Wolves will play the University of Chicago at noon Sunday in the tournament's consolation game.
Ryan Lindberg and Tommy Anderson had 18 points each for St. Thomas.