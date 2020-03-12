'It's really hard:' Concordia women's attempt at another national title stopped by growing coronavirus concerns

The Concordia women's basketball team, still alive in postseason play, got a morning practice in Thursday and then gathered together at a hotel to watch the men play in the NAIA Tournament.
The Bulldog men were playing a first-round game against Ottawa (Kansas) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, just up the road from the women's NAIA Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
Toward the end of the game, women's coach Drew Olson got the email: The NAIA was cancelling the remainder of its winter championships.
It was heartbreaking news for a team that had its sights set on defending its Division II national championship.
The emotions ranged from disappointment to anger to sadness, Olson said just hours after the announcement.
"Just because of the fact that we are here, we've been playing, there's not a whole lot worse than it could get," Olson said. "But at the same time, I understand it's an intelligent decision to keep everybody safe, but ultimately it's really hard, especially for our seniors and everybody.
"It's not just our team that's getting treated this way. It's the entire college basketball world."
Concordia was a favorite to win the tournament. The Bulldogs were a No. 1 seed and had a 32-2 record following Wednesday's victory against Wilberforce (Ohio) in the opening round.
Concordia was set to play No. 15 Kansas Wesleyan in Friday's second round.
The Concordia men lost to Ottawa (Kansas) 87-85 during Thursday's first round game in Sioux Falls. Within an hour, the NAIA called off the remainder of the tournament.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA's highest priority," the NAIA said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships."
After a team lunch, the Olson's players gathered back at the hotel. Without losing a game in the tournament, he gave his end-of-the-year speech.
"There were a lot of tears," said an emotional Olson. He told them, "that I love them. How much they mean to me and my family and how much I'm hurting for them. It's just not the way to go out."
The senior class — which includes Riley Sibbel, Mackenzie Helman, Colby Duvel, Philly Lammers and Grace Barry (a transfer from Nebraska-Kearney) — had a remarkable stretch run: 137-10 record, eight total conference championships, three national semifinal appearances and the 2019 national championship.
The NAIA announcement came within hours of the cancellations of the Big 12, Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Pac-12 Tournaments, among other sport leagues and events.
Did the NAIA make the right call?
"Honestly, only time will tell," Olson said. "I'm not as educated on this and I don't any of us are, so because of that right now it's probably the right decision, but time will tell if it was really needed or not."
