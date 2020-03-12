'It's really hard:' Concordia women's attempt at another national title stopped by growing coronavirus concerns

The Concordia women's basketball team, still alive in postseason play, got a morning practice in Thursday and then gathered together at a hotel to watch the men play in the NAIA Tournament.

The Bulldog men were playing a first-round game against Ottawa (Kansas) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, just up the road from the women's NAIA Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.

Toward the end of the game, women's coach Drew Olson got the email: The NAIA was cancelling the remainder of its winter championships.

It was heartbreaking news for a team that had its sights set on defending its Division II national championship.

The emotions ranged from disappointment to anger to sadness, Olson said just hours after the announcement.

"Just because of the fact that we are here, we've been playing, there's not a whole lot worse than it could get," Olson said. "But at the same time, I understand it's an intelligent decision to keep everybody safe, but ultimately it's really hard, especially for our seniors and everybody.

"It's not just our team that's getting treated this way. It's the entire college basketball world."

