Hot-shooting Prairie Wolves clinch regular-season ARC men's hoops title

For the fourth consecutive year, the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team claimed the American Rivers Conference regular-season title.

With a 95-65 drubbing Saturday over Luther (7-15, 3-10 ARC) in Decorah, Iowa, NWU (20-2, 13-0) also picked up its 10th consecutive and its 18th straight ARC victory.

Three Prairie Wolves finished with more than 20 points, led by Clay Reimers' 25. Nate Schimonitz and Nate Bahe added 23 and 21 points, respectively. Wesleyan also made 19 three-pointers. Bahe and Reimers both went 5-for-5 beyond the arc.

MEN'S HOOPS SATURDAY Nebraska Wesleyan 95, Luther 65

NWU jumped to an 44-32 lead at the half, with Schimonitz scoring 15 of his 23 points. The Prairie Wolves hit eight three-pointers in the first half, shooting 57.1% beyond the arc.

