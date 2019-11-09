Nate Schimonitz made 14 of 18 shots and finished with 32 points in leading the No. 8 Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team to an 87-51 win against Wisconsin-Superior in the final of the Merrill Thompson Classic in Superior, Wisconsin.
Schimonitz added seven rebounds and six assists for the 2-0 Prairie Wolves, who shot 54.8% from the field.
Clay Reimers had 12 points and Nate Bahe 11 for NWU, which held a 35-29 advantage on the boards and forced 20 turnovers while committing only six.
The Prairie Wolves will play their first home game net Saturday against McMurry.