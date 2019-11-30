Hiller's MVP performance helps NWU get past Willamette in Snyder Classic

About the only thing Jack Hiller got out of last year’s Snyder Classic was a broken foot.

It went much better this weekend for the 6-foot-6 Nebraska Wesleyan senior wing. Hiller took home MVP honors from the 31st annual men’s basketball event that concluded Saturday at Snyder Arena, knocking down a team-high 27 points in leading the NCAA Division III No. 8 Prairie Wolves to a 101-84 victory over Willamette.

“MVP instead of a broken foot, I’ll take that all day,” said Hiller, who scored 20 of his 27 in the first half when he hit 6 of 9 three pointers. He finished 7-of-13 from beyond the arc and 10-of-17 overall from the field. Hiller also grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Hiller ended up missing nine games with the injury a year ago and never regained the form he had as a sophomore when he averaged 13.5 points per game and helped NWU win the national championship in 2018.

All of his statistics are trending higher this season as he’s averaging 18.6 points per game and shooting 54 percent from the field overall and 48 percent from beyond the three-point arc (33-of-68). Just as important in the eyes of coach Dale Wellman is Hiller’s contribution on the right side of the Prairie Wolves’ 3-2 defense as his length makes it difficult on the perimeter for opponents.