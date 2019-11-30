Hiller's MVP performance helps NWU get past Willamette in Snyder Classic

About the only thing Jack Hiller got out of last year’s Snyder Classic was a broken foot.
It went much better this weekend for the 6-foot-6 Nebraska Wesleyan senior wing. Hiller took home MVP honors from the 31st annual men’s basketball event that concluded Saturday at Snyder Arena, knocking down a team-high 27 points in leading the NCAA Division III No. 8 Prairie Wolves to a 101-84 victory over Willamette.
“MVP instead of a broken foot, I’ll take that all day,” said Hiller, who scored 20 of his 27 in the first half when he hit 6 of 9 three pointers. He finished 7-of-13 from beyond the arc and 10-of-17 overall from the field. Hiller also grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Hiller ended up missing nine games with the injury a year ago and never regained the form he had as a sophomore when he averaged 13.5 points per game and helped NWU win the national championship in 2018.
All of his statistics are trending higher this season as he’s averaging 18.6 points per game and shooting 54 percent from the field overall and 48 percent from beyond the three-point arc (33-of-68). Just as important in the eyes of coach Dale Wellman is Hiller’s contribution on the right side of the Prairie Wolves’ 3-2 defense as his length makes it difficult on the perimeter for opponents.
“We see it every day in practice, so it doesn’t surprise us when Jack’s knocking down threes in the game like he did today,” Wellman said. “He’s continued to work on it, and he’s been a better shooter every year he’s been here.”
Hiller’s offense, defense and rebounding have been instrumental because NWU (7-1) is trying to fill the production in those areas left by graduated starters Cooper Cook and Ryan Garver.
“I’m trying to create space for our drivers, get in the passing lanes on defense and crash the glass and get as many rebounds as I can,” Hiller said. “I’m trying to step up my role and contribute in all of those areas.”
Like NWU’s 95-70 win over University of the Ozarks on Friday, the Wolves were challenged in the first half before putting together a second-half run to pull away.
There were five lead changes in the first half before NWU took a 48-43 advantage into intermission. A steal and layup by Daniel Plumer (game-high 30 points) gave Willamette (1-5) its final lead at 64-63 with 13:20 left in the game.
That’s when NWU hit the Bearcats with a 17-1 run to grab control. Clay Reimers, who had 14 points, helped key the spurt with a pair of steals, a three-point play and a layup. Nate Schimonitz had six of his 22 points during the rally, which climaxed on a driving layup by Dylan Dirks, who used a behind-the-back dribble to break free for the basket that made it 80-65 with 8:58 left.
Dirks finished with 15 points and was 9-of-9 from the free-throw line.
One of NWU’s struggles in the first half was free throw shooting. The Wolves made just three of their first 14 foul shots before hitting 15 of their last 19 to finish 18-of-33 for the game.
“It’s been the same pattern all year where we’ve been able to turn it on in the second half,” said Wellman, whose team shot 58 percent from the field overall (35 of 60) and 50 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
“I’d rather just go out and do it for 40 minutes,” the coach added. “Our concentration has been up and down and we just need to get mentally tougher, especially on defense.”
Dirks made the Snyder Classic all-tournament team along with Plumer, Buena Vista’s Dominic Sesma and Timothy Jeffries and Ozarks’ Cody Winston. BV (8-0), which plays at NWU Wednesday to open American Rivers Conference play, defeated Ozarks 100-84 in the other game Saturday.
