GPAC hoops finals: Concordia wins two GPAC titles as women win rubber match with Hastings, men hang on

Concordia, held to nine first-quarter points, had a dominant second half in beating Hastings 60-49 Tuesday in Seward for the Bulldogs' fourth straight GPAC women's basketball tournament championship.

The No. 2 Bulldogs improved to 16-0 at home this season and beat Hastings for the second time in three meetings; the teams split their regular-season games, with each winning on its home floor. Tuesday marked the first time the teams had met for the GPAC title.

Hastings led 24-22 at halftime, but Concordia took the lead by outscoring the Broncos 20-14 in the third quarter, then pulled away in the fourth.

Concordia's Philly Lammers was an efficient 9-for-11 from the field and led all scorers with 21 points. Grace Barry added 16 points and six assists.

No. 4 Hastings was limited to 30% shooting from the field, including 21% (6-for-28) on three-pointers.

Sophia Pankratz with 16 points and Kaitlyn Schmit with 10 were the only Hastings players to score in double figures.

Both Concordia and Hastings could be No. 1 seeds in the NAIA Division II bracket set to be released Wednesday. The national tournament will run March 11-17 in Sioux City, Iowa.

GPAC MEN