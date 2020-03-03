GPAC hoops finals: Concordia wins two GPAC titles as women win rubber match with Hastings, men hang on

Concordia, held to nine first-quarter points, had a dominant second half in beating Hastings 60-49 Tuesday in Seward for the Bulldogs' fourth straight GPAC women's basketball tournament championship.
The No. 2 Bulldogs improved to 16-0 at home this season and beat Hastings for the second time in three meetings; the teams split their regular-season games, with each winning on its home floor. Tuesday marked the first time the teams had met for the GPAC title.
Hastings led 24-22 at halftime, but Concordia took the lead by outscoring the Broncos 20-14 in the third quarter, then pulled away in the fourth.
Concordia's Philly Lammers was an efficient 9-for-11 from the field and led all scorers with 21 points. Grace Barry added 16 points and six assists.
No. 4 Hastings was limited to 30% shooting from the field, including 21% (6-for-28) on three-pointers.
Sophia Pankratz with 16 points and Kaitlyn Schmit with 10 were the only Hastings players to score in double figures.
Both Concordia and Hastings could be No. 1 seeds in the NAIA Division II bracket set to be released Wednesday. The national tournament will run March 11-17 in Sioux City, Iowa.
GPAC MEN
Concordia 68, Dakota Wesleyan 66: Concordia, playing in the GPAC championship game for the first time since 2005, saw a 15-point halftime lead crumble but held on to beat Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota.
The Bulldogs shot 55% from the field in running to a 42-27 halftime lead. They shot 33% during a second half in which they had only nine rebounds.
Dakota Wesleyan (23-9) got within a point, 66-65, on Jeffrey Schuch's layup with 10 seconds remaining, but two Brevin Sloup free throws helped clinch it for Concordia (24-9).
Tanner Shuck led Concordia's balanced attack with 17 points. Sloup added 14 points, Carter Kent 13 and Justin Wiersema 12.
Ty Hogland had 27 points for Dakota Wesleyan, but shot just 8-for-25 from the field.