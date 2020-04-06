ESPN shoutout gives Concordia women another moment to celebrate after title hopes are cut short

"Being a smaller NAIA school, you don't get a lot of those opportunities, so it was really cool ESPN took the time out of their day to give us a shoutout," said Barry, one of six seniors who were mentioned in the 30-second segment.

Lammers, Riley Sibbel, Mackenzie Helman, Colby Duvel and Taryn Schuette were the other five who saw their playing careers come to an abrupt close.

"The seniors, the first thing that comes to mind is just their competitiveness," Olson said. "Their drive to win was so much greater than any other group — we've had very special players and some really special groups — but for those six, they had so much fight and toughness in them.

"Everybody is going to look at Philly and Grace as our marquee players, which is understandable, but all six of them had their moments of showing that grit and fight."

Compacted by stay-at-home guidelines, there's been more time for reflection. Olson said this was a very impressive run for the Bulldogs, considering they had to replace Quinn Wragge (graduation) and Taylor Cockerill (season-ending knee injury in an exhibition game) in the starting lineup.

They swept the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season and conference titles for a fourth straight season and built a 137-10 record over a four-year stretch.