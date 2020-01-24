Doane women's basketball promotes Baumgartner to head coach

Doane announced it is removing the interim tag from Ryan Baumgartner, promoting the former graduate assistant to head women's basketball coach.

Baumgartner has led the Tigers since late November, when first-year head coach Sheronda Powell — and much of her staff — abruptly resigned.

Baumgartner graduated from Doane in 2014 and was a four-year member of the men's basketball team. He was a graduate assistant for three years with the women's team before holding the top assistant title on the men's side from 2017-19.

"Ryan has come into a difficult situation, taking over an unfamiliar program midseason, and we feel he has done a tremendous job," Doane athletic director Matt Franzen said in a statement. "He has an intimate knowledge of Doane University and has a vision of what he would like our program to become."

Doane, which hosts Dordt at 2 p.m. Saturday, is 2-17 this season, including 1-13 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Tigers defeated College of Saint Mary on Wednesday for their first league win.

