Sheronda Powell has been named head women's basketball coach at Doane, the school announced Wednesday.
Powell joins the Tigers after spending the past four seasons as an assistant coach for LeTourneau University in Texas. She was a two-time All-Big Ten performer at Michigan State.
"She has played at the highest level while coaching at the NCAA Division III and junior college ranks, and we feel her range will bring a positive impact to our program both in recruiting and in developing our young women," Doane athletic director Matt Franzen said in a statement.
Powell also has coached at Three Rivers College in Missouri, helping lead the program to two conference championships. She also coached at Macomb Community College and Concordia (Michigan).
Powell replaces Tracee Fairbanks, who stepped down in June after 20 seasons as the Tigers' head coach.