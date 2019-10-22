Concordia, the defending NAIA Division II women's basketball champions, gave NCAA Division I Creighton all it could handle in a preseason exhibition Tuesday, losing 85-83 in double overtime at Omaha's Sokol Arena.
The Bulldogs' Grace Barry led all scorers with 26 points, and Philly Lammers had a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds.
The Concordia defense held the Bluejays to just 29.1% shooting from the floor. Creighton, however, had a huge advantage at the free-throw line, going 24-of-36 to Concordia's 14-of-18.
Concordia led 35-29 at halftime and 59-47 after three quarters. The Bulldogs still led 65-63 when Lammers fouled out with just over two minutes to play, and Tatum Rembao later hit a three-pointer for Creighton in the final minute to tie the score 68-68 to force overtime.
Barry hit a three-pointer with 1:08 to play in the first overtime to tie the score 77-77 and set up the second overtime. Creighton's Payton Brotzki hit a three with 1:27 to go in the second overtime to put the Bluejays up 83-79, and the Bulldogs could never cut the deficit to below two points after that.
Olivia Elger led Creighton with 21 points, including all nine of her free throws. Jaylyn Agnew had 17 points and 19 rebounds.