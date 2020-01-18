Creighton rallies in last 90 seconds to beat Providence

Marcus Zegarowski hit the tie-breaking three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left and No. 25 Creighton came back late to beat Providence 78-74 on Saturday.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 24 points to lead the Bluejays (14-5, 3-3 Big East). David Duke had 24 of his career-high 36 points in the second half to pace the Friars (11-8, 4-2).

The Bluejays were down five points in the last 90 seconds before Alexander made a three and a bank-in to tie it with 36 seconds left.

Creighton got the ball back on the alternating possession when Duke lost control of the ball in the lane and Denzel Mahoney grabbed it to force a tie-up. Zegarowski took the inbounds pass, brought it upcourt and then suddenly stopped and launched a deep three from above the key.

Alexander intercepted the inbounds pass, got fouled and made a free throw to finish off the Friars.

In a game with 13 lead changes and 10 ties, Duke looked as if he would put Providence up for good when he hit a three from the wing to start a personal seven-point streak. He finished 12 for 18 from the field, including 6 of 8 on three-pointers.