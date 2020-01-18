Creighton rallies in last 90 seconds to beat Providence

Marcus Zegarowski hit the tie-breaking three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left and No. 25 Creighton came back late to beat Providence 78-74 on Saturday.
Ty-Shon Alexander had 24 points to lead the Bluejays (14-5, 3-3 Big East). David Duke had 24 of his career-high 36 points in the second half to pace the Friars (11-8, 4-2).
The Bluejays were down five points in the last 90 seconds before Alexander made a three and a bank-in to tie it with 36 seconds left.
Creighton got the ball back on the alternating possession when Duke lost control of the ball in the lane and Denzel Mahoney grabbed it to force a tie-up. Zegarowski took the inbounds pass, brought it upcourt and then suddenly stopped and launched a deep three from above the key.
Alexander intercepted the inbounds pass, got fouled and made a free throw to finish off the Friars.
In a game with 13 lead changes and 10 ties, Duke looked as if he would put Providence up for good when he hit a three from the wing to start a personal seven-point streak. He finished 12 for 18 from the field, including 6 of 8 on three-pointers.
Nebraska Wesleyan 115, Central 69: Nebraska Wesleyan stormed to a 64-36 halftime lead on 78% shooting from the field, and the Prairie Wolves never really took their foot off the gas pedal on offense in Pella, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
The Prairie Wolves (15-2 overall, 8-0 American Rivers) finished at 71% shooting for the game, including 56.5% (13-for-23) on three-pointers. For good measure, NWU made all eight of its free throws.
Nebraska Wesleyan's Nate Schimonitz led all scorers with 32 points, sinking all four of his three-pointers and going 13-for-15 from the field overall. Jack Hiller was 11-for-14 from the field and had 27 points, and Clay Reimers added 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting and added 10 rebounds and seven assists.
NWU had a 34-19 advantage on the boards.
Denver 91, Omaha 76: Omaha dropped back to .500 on Saturday, as a scalding Denver shooting performance was enough to beat the Mavericks in Denver.
The Pioneers controlled most of the game, leading for 33 of 40 minutes, behind a 30-of-55 (55 percent) shooting display that included 11-for-20 (55%) from beyond the three-point arc. Omaha shot a modest 25-69 (36%) from the field but struggled to connect from distance, netting only 8 of 28 three-point attempts.
With the loss, Omaha drops to 10-10 on the season.
KJ Robinson led the Mavericks with 23 points and teammate Matt Pile added 20 of his own to help the duo account for more than half of the team's points. Jase Townsend fueled the Denver offense with 32 points and eight three-pointers.
Denver led 40-33 at halftime.
Omaha (10-10) returns to action to host Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday.