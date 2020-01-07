Creighton goes cold, Villanova steals lead in closing moments to upend Bluejays
CREIGHTON MEN’S HOOPS

Villanova Creighton Basketball

Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2) is defended by Creighton's Christian Bishop (13) and Marcus Zegarowski (11) during the second half Tuesday in Omaha. Villanova won 64-59.

 Nati Harnik, The Associated Press

With Villanova trailing most of the second half, Collin Gillespie hit a three-pointer to give the No. 16 Wildcats a 55-54 lead, and Villanova limited Creighton to two points in the final 3 minutes, 22 seconds to win 64-59 Tuesday night in Omaha.

After Gillespie scored, Mitch Ballock gave the Bluejays the lead again with a three of his own. But Villanova's Saddiq Bey answered with another three, and the Wildcats never trailed again.

The Bluejays led 33-25 at the half, limiting Villanova to 27.6% shooting while hitting 13-of-27 at their end.

The roles were reversed in the second half, with Gillispie scoring 13 of his game-high 24 points in the period. The Wildcats shot 46.9% in the half and limited the Bluejays to 34.6%, including just 1-for-11 on three-pointers.

Christian Bishop led Creighton with 16 points and nine rebounds. Bey finished with 11 for Villanova, and teammate Jeremi Robinson-Earl had a game-high 14 rebounds.

