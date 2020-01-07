Creighton goes cold, Villanova steals lead in closing moments to upend Bluejays

With Villanova trailing most of the second half, Collin Gillespie hit a three-pointer to give the No. 16 Wildcats a 55-54 lead, and Villanova limited Creighton to two points in the final 3 minutes, 22 seconds to win 64-59 Tuesday night in Omaha.

After Gillespie scored, Mitch Ballock gave the Bluejays the lead again with a three of his own. But Villanova's Saddiq Bey answered with another three, and the Wildcats never trailed again.

The Bluejays led 33-25 at the half, limiting Villanova to 27.6% shooting while hitting 13-of-27 at their end.

The roles were reversed in the second half, with Gillispie scoring 13 of his game-high 24 points in the period. The Wildcats shot 46.9% in the half and limited the Bluejays to 34.6%, including just 1-for-11 on three-pointers.

Christian Bishop led Creighton with 16 points and nine rebounds. Bey finished with 11 for Villanova, and teammate Jeremi Robinson-Earl had a game-high 14 rebounds.

