Concordia's Grace Barry named NAIA all-academic player of year

Concordia women's basketball player Grace Barry earned a major academic award Monday.
The College Sports Information Directors of America named Barry, who was a senior last season, the 2019-20 Academic All-America team member of the Year.
Barry, a Lincoln East grad, has a 3.99 cumulative grade-point average.
“I am grateful and honored to receive this award because of what it stands for and knowing the numerous other tremendous student-athletes throughout the country that excel both in their respective sports and in the classroom,” Barry said. “This award stands for not one or the other, athletic success or academic excellence, but a culmination of them both. It stands for the realization of one’s desire to be the best one can possibly be in all facets of life. This award is also a testament to the incredible people who have guided and supported me throughout my collegiate athletic career and academic career.”
She played a key role in Concordia's first-ever title win in 2019, earning MVP of the championship tournament.
During Barry's two years on campus, Concordia went 67-5. The Bulldogs had their title defense cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
