Concordia was picked to repeat as the Great Plains Athletic Conference in women's basketball, according to the coaches' poll released Friday.
The Bulldogs swept the GPAC regular-season and tournament titles before capturing the NAIA Division II national championship in Sioux City, Iowa.
Concordia replaced 11 of 12 first-place vote. Dordt, picked to finish second,
Dakota Wesleyan was picked to finish third, Northwestern fourth, and Hastings and Morningside tied for fifth. Midland was seventh and Doane was 12th.
The Concordia women return several players from last year's team, including All-American Philly Lammers, national tournament MVP Grace Barry and leading scorer Taylor Cockerill.
Morningside was picked the GPAC on the men's side. Morningside is coming off a 29-4 record and a regular-season conference title.
Dakota Wesleyan was picked second, Jamestown third, and Dordt fourth. Hastings was seventh, Concordia eighth and Doane 10th.
GPAC women's poll: 1. Concordia (11 first-place votes), 121 points; 2. Dordt (1), 107; 3. Dakota Wesleyan, 105; 4. Northwestern, 82; T5. Hastings, 80; T5. Morningside, 80; 7. Midland, 55; 8. Jamestown, 50; 9. Briar Cliff, 48; 10. Mount Marty, 32; 11. College of St. Mary, 17; 12. Doane, 15.
GPAC men's poll: 1. Morningside (nine first-place votes), 98 points; 2. Dakota Wesleyan (2), 91; 3. Jamestown, 78; 4. Dordt, 73; 5. Briar Cliff, 62; 6. Northwestern, 58; 7. Hastings, 47; 8. Concordia, 39; 9. Midland, 28; 10. Doane, 16; 11. Mount Marty 15.