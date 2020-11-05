 Skip to main content
Concordia women fall in basketball opener
Concordia, the defending NAIA Division II women's basketball champions, dropped a season-opening game 94-82 to Dakota State on Thursday at Walz Arena.

Taylor Cockerill, who missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury, finished with a double-double, scoring 33 points and grabbing 14 rebounds filling a scoring void after the Bulldogs graduated a dominant senior class that included All-American Grace Barry and Philly Lammers.

The Bulldogs started three freshmen in Bailey Conrad, Taysha Rushton and Kendal Brigham. Rushton finished with 11 points and Conrad added 10 in their debuts.

