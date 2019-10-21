Drew Olson likes to challenge his teams by putting together a rugged nonconference schedule.
It goes beyond regular-season games, too.
The Concordia women's basketball team will play Creighton in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Omaha. The game will not count. Concordia will still be 0-0 when the final buzzer sounds.
But make no mistake, the defending NAIA Division II national champion Bulldogs look to make the most of 40 minutes with the NCAA Division I Bluejays.
"It's a pretty cool opportunity for our players," Olson, the Bulldogs' head coach, said. "It's always good to challenge yourselves and see how we fair against a big-time DI. They're in the Big East and they're a really good program. I know our players are excited about it. Hopefully we show well."
This isn't the first time Concordia has played a Division I school. Just last year the Bulldogs played at South Dakota State — the Jackrabbits eventually made the Sweet 16 — in a preseason exhibition game and lost 80-46.
It's not always easy to get these games scheduled.
The Bulldogs attempt every year to schedule exhibition games against teams at the NCAA Division I and II levels.
"Most of the time we get rejected," Olson said.
Division I schools maybe don't see a huge advantage to playing against NAIA schools. Style of play can be a factor, too. Concordia, for example, likes to press, press and press. It's a look that a lot of Division I teams will rarely see during the regular season.
But that hasn't stopped Concordia, a perennial NAIA power, from asking teams like Creighton and Nebraska if they're up for a game.
Creighton said yes this year.
Olson said he has known Bluejays coach Jim Flanery for a long time, and Olson's brother Jarrod also served as an assistant for Flanery.
"I really think it's a good opportunity for women's basketball in the state of Nebraska, and I think that's what they (Creighton) were thinking, too," Olson said.
Concordia played DI Omaha in 2012 and won 68-60, and it played DII Nebraska-Kearney in 2008 and won 88-87.
Tuesday's game at Sokol Arena will offer Concordia a chance to see where it needs to improve immediately ahead of the College of the Ozarks tournament, which will feature some of the top teams in the NAIA. Though Tuesday's result won't matter in an official sense, the Bulldogs will go in with a "play-to-win" mentality.
"When the game's over, nobody's going to really care because it doesn't go in the win-loss record," Olson said. "The games on Friday and Saturday, we play some really good teams, those are the games that really matter to us. But at the same time, there's a pride factor that you want to play well.
"We'll see what happens as the game goes on if we're going to play everybody and treat it like an exhibition or if we're going all in to win it."
Concordia is looking to defend its national championship. The Bulldogs, 35-3 last year, return most of their players, including All-American Philly Lammers up front and guards Grace Barry (last season's NAIA Tournament MVP) and Taylor Cockerill (last year's leading scorer).
The Bulldogs will have big shoes to fill at the No. 4 spot after Quinn Wragge (10.4 points per game) graduated.
Olson envisions a group of players — including Claire Cornell, MacKenzie Koepke, Rylee Pauli, Colby Duvel and Elsie Aslesen — taking on Wragge's roles.
Though Wragge is gone, a conference championship and another run at a national championship remain the ultimate goals.
"We've had those expectations for four, five, six years," Olson said. "We expect to be there at the end of the season, especially this senior class with what they accomplished. They're not letting up. They still have a lot of high expectations."