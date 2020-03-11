Concordia women ease into NAIA Tournament second round

Philly Lammers and Grace Barry both scored 14 points and the Concordia women began defense of their national title with a 75-57 win against Wilberforce (Ohio) during the opening round of the NAIA Division II Tournament on Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa.

The No. 1 Bulldogs (32-2) advanced to Friday's second round.

Chloe Schumacher added 11 points off the bench for the Bulldogs, who forced 31 turnovers and finished with 22 steals.

Concordia trailed 9-7 early before going on a 10-1 run. The Bulldogs never looked back, extending the lead to 15 in the second quarter, and to 20 early in the third.

LaTyrah Beasley scored 19 points to lead Wilberforce (20-9).

