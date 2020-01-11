Concordia women bounce back with resounding win

Coming off a loss at No. 4 Hastings on Wednesday, the top-ranked Concordia women's basketball team had no trouble with Jamestown on Saturday, winning 105-56 in Seward.

The Bulldogs (15-2, 10-1 Great Plains Athletic Conference) shot 49% from the field, never letting up after a 51-22 halftime lead.

Concordia's Taylor Farrell came off the bench to lead all scorers with 18 points. Riley Sibbel and Grace Barry added 14 points, Philly Lammers 13 and Claire Cornell 10 in Concordia's typically balanced attack.

Jamestown's Hannah DeMars had 15 points, but the Jimmies (10-7, 4-6) were held to 31% shooting.

