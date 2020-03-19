Concordia's Lammers named first-team all-American; teammate Barry on second team
Concordia women's basketball player Philly Lammers became the Bulldogs' first four-time NAIA all-American when the awards were announced Thursday.

It's the third straight season Lammers has been named to the first team. She was named to the second team in 2017. She ranks second in school history in points (2,033) and blocked shots (181), third in rebounds (1,026) and fourth in steals (357).

Concordia's Grace Barry was named to the second team. The senior from Lincoln East, a transfer from Nebraska-Kearney, averaged 13.9 points and 5.8 assists per game as a senior.

Concordia finished the season 32-2, swept the GPAC regular-season and tournament titles and was the No. 1 seed in the national tournament.

As a Bulldog, Lammers appeared in 146 games and helped the program to a four-year record of 137-10 during a stretch that also included four GPAC regular-season titles, four GPAC tournament championships and a national title.

On the men's side, Concordia senior Brevin Sloup earned honorable mention all-American status.

