Concordia's Lammers named first-team all-American; teammate Barry on second team

Concordia women's basketball player Philly Lammers became the Bulldogs' first four-time NAIA all-American when the awards were announced Thursday.

It's the third straight season Lammers has been named to the first team. She was named to the second team in 2017. She ranks second in school history in points (2,033) and blocked shots (181), third in rebounds (1,026) and fourth in steals (357).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Concordia's Grace Barry was named to the second team. The senior from Lincoln East, a transfer from Nebraska-Kearney, averaged 13.9 points and 5.8 assists per game as a senior.

Concordia finished the season 32-2, swept the GPAC regular-season and tournament titles and was the No. 1 seed in the national tournament.

As a Bulldog, Lammers appeared in 146 games and helped the program to a four-year record of 137-10 during a stretch that also included four GPAC regular-season titles, four GPAC tournament championships and a national title.

On the men's side, Concordia senior Brevin Sloup earned honorable mention all-American status.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0