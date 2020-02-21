Caitlin Navratil not letting height dictate her place in NWU women's hoops history

“Usually people see me and they go, ‘She’s the shortest girl, we don’t have to worry about her,’ but I’m like, you’ll see in a second,” Navratil said. “It motivates me to prove that height doesn’t matter, you can be the shortest player on the team and still do big things.”

Throughout her career, Navratil has always prided herself on working hard. At first, that simply meant putting up shots in her driveway or in the gym with her dad, an important part of her basketball journey.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heading into high school and eventually college, Navratil began to see basketball as a form of therapy. If she had a rough day, the gym was always there for her to put up shots to try and master her craft. And no matter whether she had a good day or a bad day, Navratil would find her way to the gym.

“The reason she’s as good as she is, is because she has an incredible work ethic,” Dixon said. “She’s always in the gym, always doing the little things to make her game better. If she has a poor shooting night, she’s going to be in the gym the next day.”