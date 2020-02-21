Caitlin Navratil not letting height dictate her place in NWU women's hoops history

When looking at the Nebraska Wesleyan women’s basketball record books, there’s one name that’s impossible to ignore: Caitlin Navratil.
Statistically, Navratil is the best to have ever put on a Prairie Wolves jersey. She owns the school record for most points in a career at 1,921, more than 400 points more than the next-closest player. During this, her senior season, alone she’s broken a pair of her own records: her 548 points in a season surpassed her previous mark of 525 a year ago, and her 23.8 points per game top her school record of 20.2 last season.
Navratil also has the school record for assists, recorded the first triple-double in Wesleyan history and ranks in the top five in career steals, free-throw percentage and three-pointers. Even for the person at the center of it all, those records are a lot to take in.
“My goal coming in as a freshman was just to play and do my best in every game," Navratil said. "Each year I found myself accomplishing a little bit more, and once I got halfway between sophomore year, I (realized) I could accomplish a lot,” Navratil said. “I honestly didn’t think I would become the career leading scorer; that never even crossed my mind.”
Navratil’s play speaks for itself, but it becomes more impressive considering her role as the shortest player on the team at 5-foot-3. But Navratil has never let that get in the way, and according to coach Sam Dixon, size is a nonfactor. Last season, she led the team in rebounds, and frankly, she’s over having to hear about her height.
“Usually people see me and they go, ‘She’s the shortest girl, we don’t have to worry about her,’ but I’m like, you’ll see in a second,” Navratil said. “It motivates me to prove that height doesn’t matter, you can be the shortest player on the team and still do big things.”
Throughout her career, Navratil has always prided herself on working hard. At first, that simply meant putting up shots in her driveway or in the gym with her dad, an important part of her basketball journey.
Heading into high school and eventually college, Navratil began to see basketball as a form of therapy. If she had a rough day, the gym was always there for her to put up shots to try and master her craft. And no matter whether she had a good day or a bad day, Navratil would find her way to the gym.
“The reason she’s as good as she is, is because she has an incredible work ethic,” Dixon said. “She’s always in the gym, always doing the little things to make her game better. If she has a poor shooting night, she’s going to be in the gym the next day.”
Those poor shooting nights don’t come often for Navratil, but if they do, she knows how to handle it. It’s part of her role as the Prairie Wolves’ point guard and leader on the court. Because Navratil has to run the offense, she gets her teammates into position and makes sure they are doing well, no matter the score.
“As great of a player as she is, she’s an even better person,” Dixon said. “She has all the right qualities that you want in a person and in a player. She’s considerate, she’s humble, she’s thoughtful and she looks out for everyone else.”
But sometimes you have to look out for yourself. Navratil makes sure to take time for herself, whether that means relaxing in a hammock or adventuring around the town. Even if Nebraska doesn’t quite have the geographic features of her native Colorado, Navratil has enjoyed her time at Nebraska Wesleyan immensely, both on and off the court.
As her final college basketball game approaches, Navratil said she will be sad when that day finally comes but is thankful for her basketball experience at Nebraska Wesleyan. Next up for her is finishing her practicum in social work, then perhaps a coaching or overseas career could be next.
With her name all over the record books, Navratil has made a big impact on Nebraska Wesleyan, one that will remain long after she’s made her last shot.
“I’m going to miss her more than our opponents are going to miss her,” Dixon said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.