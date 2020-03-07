Bad start dooms Nebraska Wesleyan at Division III nationals

It was a nightmarish start for the No. 7 Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team.
After Washington University’s Payden Webb buried a three-pointer from the left wing, the No. 16 Bears had a commanding 31-point lead (41-10) with 3:55 left in the first half. Washington had hit 15 of 23 shots from the field, 6 of 10 from beyond the arc, and the Bears’ relentless, physical man-to-man defense had limited NWU to just 4-of-21 shooting.
It was quite the opposite of nightmarish for the Bears, who advanced to the third round of the NCAA Division III national tournament with a 79-58 win over the Prairie Wolves at Snyder Arena on Saturday night.
“In a dream at some point, I probably did imagine a start like that, but then I woke up,” said second-year Washington University coach Pat Juckem, who was at Wisconsin-Oshkosh when NWU beat them in the national championship game in 2018.
“Basketball is a funny game, and each one is unique,” added Juckem, whose team takes a 22-5 record into the third round next Saturday. “Our guys with their approach and focus have really been locked in. These guys did a great job of taking lessons learned and continued to grow and improve all season.”
For NWU (25-4), it was the second straight year the season has ended on its home floor to a physically tough team that also shoots well from the outside. The Wolves, ranked No. 1 almost all season a year ago, were stymied as well in 2019 in a 70-58 loss to St. Thomas.
But NWU coach Dale Wellman said those two losses don’t define what the senior class has accomplished in its four years. The Prairie Wolves’ eight seniors compiled a 100-17 record the past four years with four American Rivers Conference regular season title and three ARC tournament crowns to go with the national title.
“What they’ve been able to accomplish, the winning percentages they’ve had for four years, they have to be right up there in the conversation as one of the best classes in the history of Division III basketball,” Wellman said. “Besides all the individual accomplishments, these guys have been really, really fun to coach.”
Justin Hardy, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, paced the Bears with 26 points and 10 rebounds, hitting 11 of 13 shots overall and 4 of 5 from beyond the three-point line. Junior guard Jack Nolan added 24, including six three-pointers.
“This is one of the first games all season we’ve had a team play zone against us, and having all the shooters we have opened up the floor for me to do some things in the middle,” Hardy said.
After trailing 44-17 at halftime, an 18-6 Prairie Wolves start to the second half got both the team and their fans back into it at 50-35 with 14:37 left in the game. But a 20-6 run by Washington over the next seven minutes opened up an insurmountable 70-41 advantage.
“We never think we’re out of it with this team, even at halftime,” said Cordell Gillingham, who scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the second half. “I knew we had a chance, and we did cut it to 15, but we couldn’t get over that hump.”
National player of the year candidate Nate Schimonitz saw his first action in three games since injuring his hamstring. The 6-4 senior point guard, who averages 26 points per game, scored seven points in 18 minutes to finish his career with 2,001 points.
Schimonitz was obviously slowed by the injury, “and I definitely appreciated the chance to get to 2,000 (points),” he said. “It’s an individual record, but it shows where this team was at for four years to be able to score that many points.”