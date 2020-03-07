Bad start dooms Nebraska Wesleyan at Division III nationals

But NWU coach Dale Wellman said those two losses don’t define what the senior class has accomplished in its four years. The Prairie Wolves’ eight seniors compiled a 100-17 record the past four years with four American Rivers Conference regular season title and three ARC tournament crowns to go with the national title.

“What they’ve been able to accomplish, the winning percentages they’ve had for four years, they have to be right up there in the conversation as one of the best classes in the history of Division III basketball,” Wellman said. “Besides all the individual accomplishments, these guys have been really, really fun to coach.”

Justin Hardy, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, paced the Bears with 26 points and 10 rebounds, hitting 11 of 13 shots overall and 4 of 5 from beyond the three-point line. Junior guard Jack Nolan added 24, including six three-pointers.

“This is one of the first games all season we’ve had a team play zone against us, and having all the shooters we have opened up the floor for me to do some things in the middle,” Hardy said.