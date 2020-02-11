After playing in front of 'electric' atmosphere the first time, Concordia and Hastings take center stage again

The Bulldogs lost the game, but coach Drew Olson watched something special play out over two hours on Jan. 8.
His Concordia women's basketball team, ranked No. 1 nationally at the time, competed in front of a standing room-only crowd at Hastings' Lynn Farrell Arena, which seats 2,300. The Broncos were No. 4, 18-0 and ready to seize a great opportunity to make a statement. Hastings won 66-59.
"It was electric," Olson said. "When you're a little kid, that's what you dream about playing in front of. When you're shooting hoops in your driveway, you're not picturing an empty gym. It's a packed place with the crowd going crazy and the pressure on you, and that's what it was."
|Team
|GPAC record
|Overall
|Hastings
|18-0
|26-0
|Concordia
|17-1
|24-2
|Morningside
|13-6
|19-8
|Dordt
|12-6
|20-6
|Dakota Wesleyan
|11-7
|18-8
|Jamestown
|9-9
|16-10
|Northwestern
|9-9
|14-9
|Mount Marty
|7-11
|13-12
|Midland
|6-12
|10-16
|Briar Cliff
|4-14
|7-19
|College of St. Mary's
|2-17
|5-21
|Doane
|1-17
|2-21
Concordia-Hastings Round 2 is Wednesday night at the 2,000-seat Walz Arena in Seward. The Broncos are No. 2 in NAIA Division II, and Concordia is third. And if the first game was any indication, you might want to arrive early to get a seat.
Olson is hoping for an environment similar to Jan. 8. That night, two NAIA schools owned the basketball spotlight in this state.
"I think it's unbelievable," Hastings coach Jina Douglas said. "If you just look at small-time women's basketball, to be in this position and play in front of a crowd like that is a great experience, and not everyone gets to experience it."
Wednesday's game will highlight two teams with goals that go beyond taking aim at a Great Plains Athletic Conference championship. Both teams are built for March, and both have deep Nebraska roots.
Fourteen players on Concordia's main roster are Nebraska natives, including all five starters: Grace Barry (Lincoln East), Riley Sibbel (O'Neill St. Mary's), Mackenzie Koepke (Lincoln Lutheran), Colby Duvel (Platteview) and Philly Lammers (Millard West).
Twelve players on Hastings' main roster are from Nebraska, including all five starters: Shandra Farmer (Hastings St. Cecilia), Emma Grenfell (York), Kaitlyn Schmit (Omaha Duchesne), Sophia Pankratz (Hastings) and Gabby Grasso (Millard North).
Playing at schools at Hastings and Concordia give players an opportunity to compete in one of the toughest NAIA conferences in the country. And in communities like Hastings and Seward, the players are a big deal.
"I think our players appreciate playing for either your hometown or a small town where you can kind of get this atmosphere where people follow you and they know you," said Douglas, a former Husker who is in her sixth season at Hastings. "You go to Walmart and people know who our players are and talk about the game, and I think that's a really neat experience for them."
These players can inspire, too, Olson said, noting there were several high school girls basketball teams in attendance for the first Concordia-Hastings game, soaking in the atmosphere.
"For those kids to see that, that level of play and to kind of be inspired and hopefully generate that next elite player like a Philly (Lammers), like a Shandra Farmer, like a Grace Barry, I think that's a really cool thing, and hopefully it motivates a lot of those kids," Olson said.
Speaking of motivation, Wednesday's game will create plenty of it.
The game in Hastings marked the first time since 2003 that both Concordia and Hastings were both ranked in the top five.
The Broncos, off to their best start in school history, remain unbeaten. They're 26-0 — a year removed from an injury-riddled 20-13 campaign — and they rely on their athleticism and speed to offset their lack of size.
Concordia quite possibly has the NAIA's top duo with Lammers in the post and Barry running point. The Bulldogs are 24-2 and riding a 10-game winning streak.
The defending national champions also understand the importance of Wednesday's meeting.
"One of goals is to win a conference championship, so we have to win," Olson said. (The Bulldogs are one game behind Hastings in the GPAC standings with four games to go). "It's a big game and our kids understand that.
"I think that's the fun part about competing and being part of Concordia women's basketball, is year in and year out, we're put in that position. I think players come here wanting those challenges, they embrace high expectations."
The Broncos, meanwhile, are excited about another chance to make a statement. They have made plenty already.
"I think you'd be kind of crazy not to be excited to go into this week," Douglas said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.