After playing in front of 'electric' atmosphere the first time, Concordia and Hastings take center stage again

The Bulldogs lost the game, but coach Drew Olson watched something special play out over two hours on Jan. 8.

His Concordia women's basketball team, ranked No. 1 nationally at the time, competed in front of a standing room-only crowd at Hastings' Lynn Farrell Arena, which seats 2,300. The Broncos were No. 4, 18-0 and ready to seize a great opportunity to make a statement. Hastings won 66-59.

"It was electric," Olson said. "When you're a little kid, that's what you dream about playing in front of. When you're shooting hoops in your driveway, you're not picturing an empty gym. It's a packed place with the crowd going crazy and the pressure on you, and that's what it was."

Concordia-Hastings Round 2 is Wednesday night at the 2,000-seat Walz Arena in Seward. The Broncos are No. 2 in NAIA Division II, and Concordia is third. And if the first game was any indication, you might want to arrive early to get a seat.

Olson is hoping for an environment similar to Jan. 8. That night, two NAIA schools owned the basketball spotlight in this state.

"I think it's unbelievable," Hastings coach Jina Douglas said. "If you just look at small-time women's basketball, to be in this position and play in front of a crowd like that is a great experience, and not everyone gets to experience it."