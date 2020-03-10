After catching a coach's attention in a summer scrimmage, Lammers' stellar career at Concordia comes full circle

Philly Lammers' career as a Bulldog started on a basketball court in Seward, but sooner than you'd think.
In the summer of 2015, Lammers and her Nebraska Lasers club teammates drove to Concordia to play against Drew Olson's women's team. It's sort of a summer tradition for Olson, inviting high school club teams to campus. It gives his squads a chance to play scrimmages against some of the top high school players in the state.
It didn't take long for Lammers, then a soon-to-be high school senior, to catch the attention of Concordia's head coach.
"I'm watching and I'm like, 'Wait a second, who is that kid?'" Olson recalls. "'She is good. That's the one we want.'
"She was exactly what we wanted."
Years later, Concordia got exactly what they wanted from Lammers and more.
The No. 1 Bulldogs (31-2) are set to begin defense of their NAIA Division II national championship in Sioux City, Iowa. They'll open tournament play against Wilberforce on Wednesday morning.
For Lammers, the tournament will serve as a final chance to add to her place in Concordia women's history.
She ranks second on the school all-time charts in points (2,019), second in blocked shots (179), third in rebounds (1,020) and fourth in steals (355).
The Millard West graduate recently completed the triple crown of conference season awards. She was named Great Plains Athletic Conference freshman of the year in 2017, GPAC player of the year in 2019 and GPAC defensive player of the year this season.
"That was actually a really cool achievement, because it's something that I had a goal going into the season," Lammers said of the defensive honor. "To be able to accomplish that was rewarding. I'm incredibly grateful for my team because without them I would have never gotten that award either."
Concordia believes it got a steal in Lammers, who had some college interest in high school, including Rockhurst (Missouri). Maybe her size (5-foot-11) as a post player at the next level scared off some schools, but not Concordia.
Olson was drawn to Lammers' explosiveness. Her physicality and quickness — signature traits to a Drew Olson team — made her a great fit. Lammers is effective in the half-court offense, but also in transition when the Bulldogs push the pace.
"She was physical and just super-fast and had this incredible motor that we're always looking for in players, and we're trying to develop in players," Olson said of his first impressions of Lammers. "When you have it, you know that it's something special."
Lammers' consistency has led to one of Concordia's best four-year stretches in school history. She averaged 13.2 points as a freshman, 13.8 as a sophomore and 14.7 as junior.
Lammers is averaging 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game this year. She's put up bigger numbers in prior seasons, but Olson said he thinks the three-time All-American is playing her best basketball.
"I think she's done a really good job of figuring out who she is as a player," Olson said. "She's been able to regroup, adapt to what she needed to do and over the last three weeks she's probably been as good as she's ever been just because of that."
Said Lammers, "I think I have just settled in and realized that this is the final stretch, and do anything that I have to do and that the team might require of me. I just want to be the best that I can be for them."
Lammers said reflection on her career will come after the NAIA Tournament. Her current focus is on trying to help Concordia win back-to-back national championships.
She'll leave a lasting impact at Concordia, a school that has left a lasting impression on her.
"It's hard to really express the impact that they've had on me," Lammers said. "The relationships are so deep and so pure and so true that it's hard to explain. I love everybody here so much and I know that they feel the same way about me, and that's the kind of confidence that you can feel on the court and I think that people start to see when we do click and we have fantastic games and the bond that we've created through these years allows us to do some incredible things."
