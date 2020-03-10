After catching a coach's attention in a summer scrimmage, Lammers' stellar career at Concordia comes full circle

Lammers is averaging 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game this year. She's put up bigger numbers in prior seasons, but Olson said he thinks the three-time All-American is playing her best basketball.

"I think she's done a really good job of figuring out who she is as a player," Olson said. "She's been able to regroup, adapt to what she needed to do and over the last three weeks she's probably been as good as she's ever been just because of that."

Said Lammers, "I think I have just settled in and realized that this is the final stretch, and do anything that I have to do and that the team might require of me. I just want to be the best that I can be for them."

Lammers said reflection on her career will come after the NAIA Tournament. Her current focus is on trying to help Concordia win back-to-back national championships.

She'll leave a lasting impact at Concordia, a school that has left a lasting impression on her.

"It's hard to really express the impact that they've had on me," Lammers said. "The relationships are so deep and so pure and so true that it's hard to explain. I love everybody here so much and I know that they feel the same way about me, and that's the kind of confidence that you can feel on the court and I think that people start to see when we do click and we have fantastic games and the bond that we've created through these years allows us to do some incredible things."

