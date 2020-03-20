'Senior Day' series: Concordia pitcher throws no-hitter as the sports world shuts down

The NAIA has since canceled all spring sports for the remainder of the season, but news reached the Bulldogs last Friday on the way to Briar Cliff that the game was still on, and the reigning NAIA national pitcher of the week was ready to go.

“We were on the bus and got the notification we were going to be able to play," Munsch said. "It was almost like a switch in the head. It felt really good. It was like, 'All right, this is going to be our last game, let's make it the best one we could do.'”

And after Munsch's final pitch, there was no over-celebrating, no sense of jubilation — just a hug.

It took Munsch hours after his final pitch to realize this was for real. That could have been his final pitch in a Concordia uniform.

“There is a family Facebook page for Concordia baseball and someone posted a video of the last pitch that I had,” Munsch said. “At the end we did a big group hug, and that is sort of when it clicked for me. I was like, 'Man, this is probably how my college (career) ended.'

“It was less about the no-hitter and more about being with such a great family atmosphere with my teammates and just everyone loving everyone.”